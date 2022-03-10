Privacy4Cars Secures Third Patent to Delete Personal Information From Vehicles

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy4Cars, the first privacy-tech company focused on identifying the challenges posed by vehicle data and creating solutions to better protect consumers, announced today that it has secured a new patent for the deletion of data from in-vehicle modules. This marks the third patent for Privacy4Cars, which announced its first two patents for its proprietary processes in November 2021. Privacy4Cars offers the first and only tool to manage and track the deletion of personal information including phone numbers, call logs, text messages, garage door codes, and more that would otherwise remain stored in modern vehicles' systems after a handoff.

Privacy4Cars announced today that it has secured a new patent for the deletion of data from in-vehicle modules. (PRNewswire)

"The acquisition of our third patent further cements Privacy4Cars' clear innovation leadership in the automotive privacy tech space," said Andrea Amico, Privacy4Cars founder/CEO. "Our growing IP portfolio and our fast acceptance as an industry standard by auto finance companies (including OEM captives), fleets, dealerships, and service providers such as auto auctions, recovery agents, and vehicle inspection companies makes Privacy4Cars the clear go-to partner for any company that wants to meet rising compliance mandates to protect consumers' electronic personal information, and make vehicle privacy and security a source of differentiation and value."

U.S. Patent No. 11,256,827 covers additional aspects of the process of managing and aiding data deletion in vehicles by using a computing device. It joins U.S. Patent No. 11,157,648 and U.S. Patent No. 11,113,415 in Privacy4Cars' growing portfolio of data privacy and security in vehicles patents. Privacy4Cars continually invests in innovation and in filing additional US and International patents.

Privacy4Cars is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, EU, Middle East, India, and Australia, and plans to further expand its geographical reach to address the growing number of countries that have comprehensive privacy and data security laws. Privacy4Cars is available to consumers as a free to download app, and to businesses as a subscription service. Businesses can use Privacy4Cars' stand-alone app or choose to integrate Privacy4Cars' Software Development Kit to easily embed its patented data deletion solution as a feature inside their existing apps.

For more information about Privacy4Cars, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com or visit booth 6915N at the NADA 2022 Show.

ABOUT PRIVACY4CARS

Privacy4Cars is the first and only technology company focused on identifying and resolving data privacy issues across the automotive ecosystem. Our mission, Driving Privacy, means offering a suite of services to expand protections for individuals and companies alike, by focusing on privacy, safety, security, and compliance. Privacy4Cars' patented solution helps users quickly and confidently clear vehicle users' personal information (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more) while building compliance records. For more information, please visit: https://privacy4cars.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Privacy4Cars