Polly and StoneEagle Announce New Partnership to Enhance F&I Analytics

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a new partnership with StoneEagle, the leading provider of enterprise platforms to F&I product providers and F&I solutions and metrics reporting to dealerships, to bring best-in-class reporting to its industry-leading digital insurance marketplace.

Through this collaboration, the StoneEagleMETRICS F&I solution will integrate data and information from Polly and provide dealerships with detailed F&I analytics that will demonstrate real-time per vehicle retailed (PVR) lift and product penetration to help optimize efficiency, drive performance, and maximize profitability. On average, Polly customers who report savings save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. Furthermore, dealers in Polly's network report an average increase of 44% in their back-end gross.

The integration allows dealers on StoneEagleMETRICS to view detailed reports that showcase the additional F&I product purchases made by customers after their automotive insurance is purchased through Polly's platform. Additionally, reports are viewable on any device and can be automated and scheduled for delivery on a daily or recurring basis to authorized recipients.

StoneEagleMETRICS F&I is the most comprehensive and user-friendly reporting solution in the automotive retail industry, supporting more than 7,000 dealers throughout the US who ran more than 6 million reports through the system in 2021. It is easily customizable and adaptable to a dealership's unique needs and offers an intuitive, dynamic analytics dashboard interface that is tailored to the user. By leveraging multiple certified DMS integrations, the solution pulls in data from each dealership daily, enabling secure access to accurate and actionable performance insights.

"When customers understand their full savings potential, they become empowered to reinvest back into a dealership's products and services," said Travis Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and CEO of Polly. "Our platform gives dealers increased profits through the power of consumer savings, and by integrating with StoneEagle's Metrics F&I solution, dealers will see these benefits first-hand, in real time."

"At StoneEagle, we strive to provide dealerships with comprehensive data-driven insights to better understand the operation and performance of their businesses," said Cindy Allen, CEO of StoneEagle. "We immediately saw the value in collaborating with Polly to shine a light on the rewards dealers can reap when incorporating automotive insurance into the car buying process."

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly Insurance licensed agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly Insurance is a licensed insurance agency, with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co.

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle F&I, Inc. provides innovative F&I solutions and legendary customer service to the retail automotive industry. Through its industry-leading Metrics, Menu, and F&I Administration solutions, StoneEagle F&I makes it possible for users across every facet of the F&I value chain to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and accelerate profitability. StoneEagle F&I's products meet the needs of thousands of dealerships, general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEMs throughout North America. For more information visit se-fi.com or write to sales@se-fi.com.

