Onset Announces New Wireless HOBO Soil Moisture and Temperature Data Loggers The industry's first low-cost, fully integrated soil moisture loggers with Bluetooth wireless data offload

BOURNE, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onset, a trusted manufacturer of field-proven data loggers, today announced the expansion of its HOBO MX2300 product line of temp/RH loggers to include the industry's only low-cost, fully integrated soil moisture and temperature loggers with Bluetooth wireless data offload. These new HOBO MX Soil Moisture Data Loggers are available in two models – one that measures soil moisture (HOBO MX2306) and one that measures both soil moisture and temperature (HOBO MX2307).

NEW Wireless HOBO Soil Moisture and Temperature Logger (PRNewswire)

Like the entire HOBO MX2300 product line, these new loggers feature a rugged weatherproof housing, built-in mounting tabs, and user-replaceable batteries. With just a mobile phone, tablet, or Windows laptop running Onset's free HOBOconnect app, HOBO MX Soil Moisture Data Logger users get convenient wireless setup and data download via Bluetooth when within 100 feet of the loggers – making it easy to retrieve data from hard-to-access field locations. And for indoor areas, such as greenhouses, users can add the MX Gateway for remote access to data in Onset's cloud-based HOBOlink software.

"We're excited to offer the new MX Soil Moisture Data Loggers," said Paul Gannett, Onset product marketing manager. "These loggers are going to make it easy for researchers and growers to get the accurate data they need to save water, improve crop yields, reduce harmful runoff, and protect ecosystems, all helping to create a more sustainable world."

Key product features include:

Ready to deploy, with pre-attached sensors

Easy configuration and data offload with the free HOBOconnect app

Durable TEROS 10 soil moisture sensor lasts over 10 years in the field

For use in both mineral soils and soilless media

Sturdy, sharp stainless-steel spikes for easy installation and better soil contact

Option to view data in Percent of Field Capacity

Pricing for HOBO Soil Moisture Data Loggers starts at $340 USD.

To learn more, visit: https://www.onsetcomp.com/products/data-loggers/mx230x/

About Onset:

Onset is a leading supplier and trusted manufacturer of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company's founding in 1981.

