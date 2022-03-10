Onosys Announces Dan Wegiel as Chairman of the Board

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onosys is pleased to announce Dan Wegiel, former Panera Bread EVP and Chief Growth & Strategy Office, as Chairman of the Board focusing on Onosys's strategic partnerships and products.

"Dan's insight in restaurant strategy, marketplace trends, and technology insight engagement will benefit the exciting future of Onosys and its growing customer base. We are thrilled to have Dan be a key member of the team," says Robert Alpert, CEO of Onosys.

In 2013, Dan joined Panera Bread, where he initially led the company's primary growth channels, Delivery and Catering. Under his leadership, Panera pioneered fast casual delivery to become the #1 fast casual delivery brand in the U.S., supported by over 10,000 in-house drivers in over 1,700 units. During his tenure, Panera also repositioned its Catering business through a combination of digital, loyalty and salesforce initiatives to become the #1 business-to-business catering concept in the country and nearly doubled revenues over 6 years. Prior to leaving Panera, Dan was also responsible for the company's overall strategy and led the core functions of marketing, digital and ecommerce, product development, category management and pricing, in addition to Panera's high-growth businesses (non-traditional units, consumer packaged goods, international and Au Bon Pain).‍

"I'm excited to continue working with the Onosys team," says Dan Wegiel. "Their highly customized approach delivers on what all restaurant operators deserve - a digital solution designed to fit their needs. Onosys' future pipeline of offerings will position them well to be restaurants' digital ally of choice."

About Onosys

When multi-unit restaurant brands need a seamless customer journey and sophisticated consumer facing menus for their customer base, they turn to Onosys. As one of the pioneers in the digital ordering space, and with clients like Nothing Bundt Cakes, Giordano's, Captain D's, Boston Pizza and Jacks Family Restaurants, Onosys has proven itself as a trusted partner with exceptional customer service and support. With the ability to onboard new clients faster than ever, Onosys is helping restaurant brands with their digital transformation journey by implementing custom web-based ordering solutions with a high touch approach.

