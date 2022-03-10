ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF DR. KEVIN LANG

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kevin Lang to its team of Operating Partners. Dr. Lang will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies through strategic, science-backed solutions focused on manufacturing and distribution in the food and beverage industry.

Dr. Lang brings almost 40 years of experience in the food and beverage industry to this role, particularly in operations, research and development, quality, environmental matters, and financial management. Prior to joining One Rock, Dr. Lang founded Soundwatch Consulting, which is focused on developing formulations to increase the shelf life of bakery snack foods. He also recently served as COO of Delavau and Innovation and Research Development Leader at Hostess Brands.

"For the last several years, Kevin has worked alongside One Rock, providing strategic insights and support to our portfolio companies in the food and beverage industry," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. "His depth of knowledge and experience has helped to drive growth and value creation for our investments, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in a more official capacity as he joins our Operating Partner team."

"After many years working with One Rock and its portfolio companies, it is a natural next step to come on board formally by joining the Operating Partner team," said Dr. Lang. "I look forward to continuing to collaborate with One Rock and the portfolio company management teams to drive growth and execute key initiatives."

Working with Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Dr. Lang joins a growing team, which now includes 20 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Cohen

Prosek Partners

pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC