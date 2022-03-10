Logicalis US Drives Growth with Executive Promotion, New Regional Office

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it enters its 2023 fiscal year, Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that Alison Bartalino has been named Vice President and Controller, effective immediately. In addition, Logicalis is expanding into Kansas City, Mo., marking a new period of growth for the leading MSP.

Alison Bartalino (PRNewswire)

Based in the company's Bloomfield Hills, Mich. office, Bartalino joined Logicalis in 2018 and quickly rose through the organization, first as Accounting Manager and then Assistant Controller. In her new role, she will expand upon her existing responsibilities overseeing multiple financial functions including credit and collections, commissions, invoicing and treasury.

"Alison's leadership on our financial team has been an integral part of our strategy and growth efforts," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "She embodies the spirit of what it means to be an Architect of Change™, and we look forward to see her continue to drive those functions in her new role."

During her tenure at Logicalis, Bartalino has worked closely with both the US and global teams to ensure alignment with financial goals and processes. She has also participated in internal leadership development initiatives through global parent company, Logicalis Group, and was recognized by leading channel publication CRN as a 2020 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. Her promotion underscores the company's ongoing commitment to developing and fostering women in leadership.

In addition, Logicalis has announced a new office in Kansas City, Mo., further expanding its regional footprint as the company seeks the best opportunities to deliver award-winning solutions to customers nationwide.

"The new office represents our ongoing dedication to driving business growth in new markets," Groves said. "As we move into our new fiscal year, we are excited to continue our efforts to do so, and working alongside our customers and partners to foster innovative solutions that meet business needs."

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

