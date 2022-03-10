The Little Gym International Appoints Jamie Eslinger as new SVP of Marketing and Integration

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym International, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12, has named Jamie Eslinger as the next marketing leader for the brand. Part of the Unleashed Brands family, The Little Gym focuses on giving more opportunities to families for their kids to learn, play and grow.

The Little Gym (PRNewsfoto/The Little Gym International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Eslinger brings more than 20 years of experience overcoming challenges through product development, digital programs, branding, marketing and communications. She most recently led the North American market at PartyLite, overseeing eCommerce, marketing and customer service teams. During her years with the brand, she increased North American profitability 300% through a modernized approach that bolstered the ecommerce business. Prior to this role, Eslinger worked alongside The Little Gym CEO and President Nancy Bigley at Bottle & Bottega, where she served as head of marketing for the franchised brand. Eslinger has also held marketing roles at Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain with nearly 100 locations, as well as Dunkin' Brands in brand management roles for Baskin-Robbins.

"At Bottle & Bottega Jamie was instrumental in creating and executing a winning marketing strategy and ongoing innovation enabling success and profitability for our franchisees," said Bigley. "I look forward to working alongside her during this exciting time for The Little Gym as we move towards a more modernized guest experience both digitally and in our gyms."

"I'm excited to be once again, joining forces with Nancy through this new venture with The Little Gym," said Eslinger. "I look forward to integrating the marketing, product and technology initiatives as we continue to promote the brand and implement exciting new ideas with our growth through Unleashed Brands."

The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The very first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, Inc., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. Today, The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Little Gym International, Inc.