HealthLynked to host global 'Future of Healthcare Summit' on March 18-19 in Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) will host a two-day global conference that explores promising anti-aging innovations, genomics and other medical breakthroughs that will impact patient care for years to come.

Open to the public, the second annual Future of Healthcare Summit will be held on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19 from 7pm-9pm at Arthrex One Conference Center, 1 Arthrex Way in Naples, Florida. The summit is intended to help patients take charge of their healthcare decisions, and features presentations and discussions by eight distinguished speakers across medical disciplines.

Two-day general admission tickets for the Future of Healthcare Summit start at $90; one-day tickets start at $50. Two-day reserved tables, which seat four, start at $540; one-day reserved tables start at $300. Food and drinks will be available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit FutureOfHealthcareSummit.com.

SUMMIT ITINERARY

Friday, March 18

Dr. Michael Dent (Improving Healthcare with Artificial Intelligence)

Dr. Pam Hughes (Nutrition & Menopause: How What You Eat Impacts Your Health

Bob Gasparini (Using Genetics to Detect & Treat Lung Cancer)

Ryan Kellar (Nanoscope: The Future of Noninvasive Orthopedics)

Saturday, March 19

Ryan Smith (How Fast Are You Really Aging? Genomics Has the Answer)

Dr. Jonathan Jay (Innovations in Prostate Cancer Treatments)

Dr. Randy Miller (Stem Cells and Their Ability to Heal the Body)

Dr. Eduardo Maristany (Environmental Toxins: Unseen Dangers that are Impacting Your Health)

"The Future of Healthcare Summit is an event like no other – a chance to hear from healthcare experts and researchers on the latest healthcare trends and technologies that are here today and will impact us all in the next 10 years," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "The summit allows people a chance to learn from experts from around the world about the latest advances in healthcare technology and what the future may hold."

HealthLynked, a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, created the Future of Healthcare Summit to bring patients together with global thought leaders specializing in diverse healthcare disciplines. Speakers and attendees will explore advances, trends and new technology in medicine, including genomics, artificial intelligence, cancer diagnostics, gene editing, anti-aging and implant devices.

HealthLynked have offers several applications that improve healthcare for its patient members including: Its Healthcare Network, DocLynk Telemedicine platform, CareLynk patient scheduling service, Qwik Check application, CostLynk cost estimator, COVID-19 Tracker and Oohvie, a menstrual tracking application.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current, past and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corporation, please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

