DDN and Aspen Systems Form Unique Historic Partnership To Help PNNL to Investigate Environmental Impact on Coastal Regions

"Aspen Systems is passionate about the latest technologies that relate to our industry, and our clients value us for our precision craftsmanship and expert support," said Mako Furukawa, senior sales engineer, Aspen Systems, Inc. "The need to provide high-speed parallel storage to our customers drove the partnership with DDN over a decade ago. DDN is an excellent partner for us because of their technical knowledge, ongoing customer preference for their solutions as well as their depth of understanding customers' complex requirements."

DDN and Aspen Systems serve a breadth of organizations that conduct various forms of computational science research, including government agencies, higher education, aerospace, and automotive to pharmacology, psychology and biology. Each customers' needs are greatly varied and have specific requirements to fulfill in their architectural design. Aspen Systems' top engineers have over 100 years of combined experience in the direct HPC cluster marketspace. Together with DDN, they are able to work directly with customers to provide cost optimization and utilization from the cluster to meet the needs of their workload requirements.

This industry-leading expertise may be one of the reasons why Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) recently selected DDN and Aspen Systems solutions to fuel its Coastal Observations, Mechanisms, and Predictions Across Systems and Scales (COMPASS) project. The project comprises of a field study and a coastal modeling study and will help dramatically enhance the predictive understanding of coastal systems, including their response to short-term and long-term changes.

"Aspen Systems has the knowledge base to design a custom HPC solution around unique computing requirements, and DDN has the expertise to help customers manage at scale data better, faster and safer, today and in the future," said Jeff Jordan, vice president of federal sales, DDN. "Together, our goal is to provide our customers a premium end-to-end solution with the best performance for any application that allows customers to concentrate on what's most important, their research."

DDN's broad Intelligent Infrastructure solution portfolio including its A3I® solutions, EXAScaler® parallel filesystems, and Storage Fusion Architecture® (SFA®) appliances, ensure that Aspen Systems can meet the requirements of the most demanding projects by allowing data to be stored as efficiently as possible. No matter the size or complexity of the workload, DDN's solutions are meant to scale to meet any organizations' needs.

Aspen Systems, Inc., is a privately held company located in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are the premier manufacturer of High-Performance Computing (HPC) products specializing in supercomputers, technical storage solutions and low latency high-speed networking. Aspen is a single purpose company focused on HPC technology, with trusted partnerships with NASA, Lockheed Martin, NREL, the Department of Defense, National Laboratories, as well as top universities and research firms. Aspen Systems has proudly supported our clients for over 40 years, and previously built the 8th fastest computer on the top 500 list. Visit https://www.aspsys.com.

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

