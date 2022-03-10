CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES POLLO ASADO IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced its all new Pollo Asado is available at restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Pollo Asado is grilled fresh in Chipotle's kitchens using classic cooking techniques to build bright, craveable flavor. The protein is available at participating locations and via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners.

An Entirely New Chicken Experience

Chipotle's first chicken menu innovation in its 29-year history, Pollo Asado's elevated flavor profile offers a new take on your go-to order. Grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches, Responsibly Raised® chicken is tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Pollo Asado is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and is brought to life with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and cilantro.

"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."

Stage-Gate Test Forecasts Winning Recipe

Leveraging its signature stage-gate process, Chipotle tested Pollo Asado in select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati starting in November 2021 for a limited time. Chipotle utilizes its stage-gate process to test, listen, learn, and iterate on guest feedback before deciding on a national launch strategy for new menu innovations. Customer feedback and sales from the Pollo Asado test were on par with the test market results of Smoked Brisket, Chipotle's bestselling menu innovation in the company's recent history. Chipotle's classic chicken offering, Adobo Chicken, has long been the company's top-selling protein. Pollo Asado joins Adobo Chicken on the line for a limited time, offering guests a fresh way to enjoy their favorite protein at Chipotle.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer*

To celebrate its latest menu addition, Chipotle is offering $0 delivery fees on all Pollo Asado orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from March 14 through March 20, 2022 in the U.S. In Canada, guests can enjoy the same offer from March 13 through March 20, 2022.

Pollo Asado will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at locations in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

*$0 Delivery Fee Legal Terms United States

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available March 14 through March 20, 2022 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one entrée with Pollo Asado to qualify. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

$0 Delivery Fee Legal Terms Canada

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available March 13 through March 20, 2022 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one entrée with Pollo Asado to qualify. Minimum order CAN$12/maximum order CAN$200, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemption are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.ca or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

