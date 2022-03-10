Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Launch DC Hybrid Physical and NFT Trading Cards

TURNHOUT, Belgium, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC are today launching DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro. Using the Hro ® app, a new platform that combines the physical and digital world, fans will be able to unlock the DC Multiverse and collect, trade, and buy the first ever DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, including DC characters from the new Warner Bros. Pictures epic action film 'The Batman,' which premiered earlier this month.

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro (PRNewswire)

"Cartamundi is excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring a new breakthrough hybrid physical and digital fan engagement platform and solution, Hro, to market," said Stefaan Merckx, CEO of Cartamundi. "As a company, we're committed to bringing our partners and fans global unprecedented experiences and innovative solutions."

Beginning with the first DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards, Hro will give fans the opportunity to own a physical trading card with an NFT component, bringing blockchain technology together with physical in-store presence for the first time. Using NFTs minted on Immutable X, an Ethereum-based carbon-neutral Layer2 blockchain, DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro will hit shelves and digital wallets in March 2022, with additional and limited-edition content coming throughout the year.

"Trading cards have been a favorite of fans for decades. Combining that enthusiasm for collecting with a custom NFT is just brilliant, and this program brings the DC brand to fans in a way that's never been done before", said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. "This platform will provide fans a whole new way to engage with their favorite characters from across the DC Multiverse and even expand their ability to interact with other collectors."

Each DC Hybrid Trading Card by Hro features unforgettable DC characters and will be equipped with a unique QR code that connects the physical card to its digital "twin" on the Hro app. Once connected, the Hro app gives buyers access to a 24/7 global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. The app provides a 360° fan engagement platform and community, where users can also build a collection of rare DC art and movie memorabilia, explore DC content, compete on leaderboards and in challenges, and unlock money-can't-buy rewards and experiences.

"Hro gives DC fans, crypto enthusiasts, and trading card collectors a first-of-its-kind opportunity to step into a deeper fan experience and enter their gateway to a new era," said Ann Viaene, CMO of Cartamundi. "We're honoring the best of DC by featuring iconic heroes, villains, locations, gadgets and moments fans know and love."

Consumers can purchase physical DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro in-store and online at Walmart, Amazon (U.S. and U.K.), and at shop.hro.gg. In the U.K., fans can find DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro in-store and online at Game, Zavvi, and WHSmith. Trading card packs will start at $4.99.

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro will be available in six different packs: 7-card Flowpack, 2-pack, Premium 2-pack, Premium 4-pack, Starter 8-pack, and 24-pack Cards Display Unit (CDU). Packs range from 7 cards to 168 cards. For more information on Hro, please visit hro.gg.

About "The Batman"

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

About Cartamundi

Cartamundi is the worldwide leader in "play" solutions. Our team of over 3,000 employees is united in delivering our common purpose of "sharing the magic of playing together." The opportunity to "play" gives us all the ability to connect, de-stress and learn something new. We are promoting "play" through our extensive global portfolio of (playing) card brands, while continuing to invest in manufacturing and innovation to bring new ideas to life. These contributions ensure we are the trusted partner of leading toy companies around the world.

Our global brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands. We are a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global sales office network and 13 manufacturing facilities.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com .

