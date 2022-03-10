ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Provides Emergency Grant for Ukrainian Relief

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, the registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced it is awarding a $10,000 emergency grant to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by celebrity Chef José Andrés, WCK currently is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing the devastation as well as those who remain in their country.

The Foundation Board decided to award the emergency grant because the United Nations estimates more than 2 million Ukrainians now have fled their country since Russia launched a large-scale military invasion on Feb. 24. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

"The crisis in the Ukraine is, among many other things, a humanitarian issue. As President Biden said, this is about standing for what we believe in," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "Through the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, ALTA and its members are able to support organizations that are doing good deeds – those like WCK that are rolling up their sleeves and doing the hard work. We are proud to stand next to Chef Andrés and WCK as they provide relief to refugees."

"I had the honor of sitting down with Chef Andrés during ALTA ONE, ALTA's annual event, in 2020 to discuss the importance of meeting the needs of local communities," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fl. "Andrés and the chefs of WCK were at a border crossing in southern Poland within hours of the initial invasion, serving hot meals to refugees. This is why we created the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation: to support communities – even, in this case, when those communities are in another part of the world. This grant from the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation will help feed people experiencing complete devastation."

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to support the charitable efforts of title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States.

