U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Earns BauerFinancial's Highest "Best of Bauer" Honor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) of Alexandria, Virginia, has received its 106th consecutive 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. A 5-Star rating, BauerFinancial's highest possible rating, indicates USSFCU is one of the strongest credit unions in the nation. To earn this top rating, the credit union must excel under a rigorous, independent analysis of its financial condition, which USSFCU has done continuously since December 1995. Only 12% of credit unions in the nation have earned this top rating for 100 plus consecutive quarters can call themselves a "Best of Bauer Credit Union".

This award follows accolades and acknowledgments in recent years for USSFCU's performance and financial strength. In 2018 and 2019, USSFCU was listed by LendingTree's DepositAccounts.com as one of the Top 200 Healthiest Credit Unions. Additionally, USSFCU was recognized as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Top Performing Credit Union for 2018.

"We are honored to once again be awarded BauerFinancial's top rating as a 5-Star credit union," said Timothy L. Anderson, USSFCU President & CEO. "Ensuring the organization is performing at its highest levels is always a goal, but our top priority has been and always will be our members. Providing them with a financial institution that delivers superior financial stability, security and service no matter the circumstances is at the heart of what we do."

United States Senate Federal Credit Union's deliberate focus on its members has been on full display since its inception in 1935. From its founding during the Great Depression to the uncertainty of the recent pandemic and all the ups and downs in between; for 87 years USSFCU has been an unflappable financial force. Consistency has been USSFCU's drumbeat, and this is reflected in 27 consecutive years of 5-Star ratings from BauerFinancial.

"United States Senate Federal Credit Union, and like-minded credit unions, are uniquely structured in a way that helps their members' specific needs. And, since those members are also owners, it comes back full circle to the credit union itself," stated Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. "Even when times are unpredictable, the common bonds these members share give them an intimate knowledge of how given circumstances may affect other members and the credit union. That knowledge means that decisions can be made quickly and implemented effectively."

USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security, and service since 1935. Now a $1.2 billion credit union with 100 plus paths to membership, almost everyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

