Susan Marie Chapman is Keeping Up With The Pomeranians

MIAMI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Marie Chapman's new book; 'Keeping Up With The Pomeranians', Is a beautiful book of photographs and captions. This is the third book written about Chapmans' two adorable fluffy white Pomeranians named, Sugar and Cookie. These two sisters love to eat, shop, enjoy spa days, workout, and party their way through the Magic City. If you are a dog lover or have ever entertained the notion of living in Miami Beach, then you need to see this book. The photography by both the author and Andre Jermaine, will leave you wanting more. Andre Jermaine has captured the spirit and fun nature of Sugar and Cookie while Susan writes stories around their sweet personalities. She is, after all, the owner of these two precious pups.

"See if you can keep up with the Pomeranians." (PRNewswire)

Susan is also an award-winning author of a Children's book series called Grumpy the Iguana and the Green Parrot Adventures, which can also be found on her website and Amazon.com.

