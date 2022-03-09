PizzaForno Continues to Expand Across North America, Next Stop San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PizzaForno, one of North America's only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced their expansion into Southern California. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with top quality ingredients, with an authentic approach.

Serial entrepreneur Jaco Duayhe will be launching five licensee units in Q1 to start, and is currently touring prime real estate locations ready for this fresh baked on-the-go meal option. The turn-key fully automatic gourmet pizza system is designed to fit perfectly in prime high-foot traffic areas, maximizing use of space with only 65 square feet and zero on-site labor.

"As we continue to receive an influx of qualified licensee partners for U.S. development, it was a natural next step to plan for a U.S. HQ in San Diego, so interested candidates can see a working unit for themselves, if they didn't want to make the trip to our global HQ in Toronto or visit the growing units throughout Michigan," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "There is endless growth potential throughout the U.S. and we're on track to see units launch in California, Louisiana and some additional southern states this year."

Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected seven key ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business. As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 frozen pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven begins baking and serves the 12" premium artisanal pizza in under three minutes.

"I believe that once locals are given an opportunity to taste PizzaForno for themselves, the community and budding entrepreneurs will want to join me in opening additional units throughout Southern California," said master licensee, Jaco Duayhe. As designated master licensee for the region, Jaco will be expanding development across Southern California, and will be seeking spirited entrepreneurs looking to build their portfolios and add on a substantial income to their existing businesses. "The goal is to expand in local airports, shopping malls, college campuses, hospitals, and more."

Potential licensees now have the chance to be one of the first to break into the registered U.S. markets with the high-demand, turnkey business opportunity. PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly.

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Founded in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America's only automated pizzeria which introduces gourmet artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno exclusively owns all North American distribution rights for the technology. The brand is rapidly growing throughout North America and backed by a landmark partnership with one of the leading food service providers, Aramark. The agreement is set to bring cutting-edge food innovation and a quality meal solution to various facilities with technology, sustainability, safety, and convenience at the forefront. PizzaForno currently has 40 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed – with the first U.S. locations already established in Michigan. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

