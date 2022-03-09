Introducing TheKey: Home Care Assistance Rebrands and Reimagines How the World Lives and Ages at Home Expanded Executive Team and Scientific Advisory Board Position the Company as the Most Trusted Source for Long-Term Home Care

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Assistance, North America's largest premium provider of in-home care, today introduced a corporate rebrand that unifies the company around a common mission, values, and new name. As TheKey, the company will build on a legacy of providing personalized solutions for clients and their families at every aging milestone, creating an unmatched home care experience. With its national footprint, TheKey is able to offer consistent, high-quality services, coordinated communications with healthcare and other service providers, and expert resources. Plans for technology-enabled care will provide real-time support and 24/7 access to on-call response teams.

TheKey (PRNewswire)

"In our first two decades, we built the leading provider of in-home care for seniors throughout North America, with more than 15,000 employees powering our mission," said Lily Sarafan, co-founder and Executive Chairwoman of TheKey. "With tailored offerings at the nexus of high tech and high touch, TheKey embodies our ongoing commitment to evolve the paradigm of aging in the home for decades to come. It's deeply rewarding to see this vision come to life."

TheKey's expanded executive team reflects a breadth of complementary experience from the home care and health industries to premium brands. Under the leadership of CEO Tad Smith, TheKey offers a complete care solution to meet the growing need for care in the home. "I joined Lily and the terrific team here at TheKey in 2020 because I saw the need for innovation and change to create a great service for aging loved ones – including my own. Today we announce a unified brand to serve our expanding services and enhanced mission to be the most trusted source for long-term aging in the home. This is an exciting time for all of us at TheKey, our partners, and present and future clients."

TheKey's industry-leading expertise is further bolstered by its Scientific Advisory Board. Experts from renowned institutions in the fields of neurology, psychology, geriatrics and neuroscience provide perspectives on the latest research, new approaches to client care, and updates to disease management. They advise on TheKey's proprietary, integrated cognitive wellness platform that underpins all client engagements, and on specialized caregiver training that leads to improved outcomes for clients.

"TheKey's best-in-class employee-caregiver model is focused on long term engagement and retention. Our commitment to training, investment in technology tools, and personal support are essential elements of our caregiver experience," said Julie Fletcher, Chief Human Resources Officer at TheKey. "We are evolving our organization to ensure our caregivers and care teams have all the resources they need to reliably deliver exceptional care to our clients."

By 2060, the population of adults aged 65 and older in the U.S. will double, and the number of adults aged 85 and older will triple over the same period. By 2030, it is estimated that more than 75 million people will be living with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. These demographic changes are driving innovative solutions for aging-in-place. Today, 1 in 5 Americans are caring for a loved one, and 60% of them are simultaneously holding a job. The need for flexibility and caregiver relief – achieved with a customized home care solution – has never been greater.

About TheKey

For nearly 20 years, TheKey (formerly Home Care Assistance) has helped clients achieve successful long-term aging at home with comprehensive, concierge-based care. Ensuring the dignity, safety, and independence of its clients, TheKey is committed to changing how the world lives and ages at home. Employee-teams get the training, resources, and support they need to deliver an exceptional care experience for clients and their families. Founded in Silicon Valley, TheKey has grown from a single location to service coverage throughout North America enabling clients to live life on their own terms, in their own homes. Visit TheKey.com.

