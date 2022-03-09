CRED iQ and Cherre Announce Data Integration Partnership CRED iQ will integrate its loan, property, valuation, and ownership contact data into Cherre's data warehouse

RADNOR, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, a data, analytics and valuation platform serving the commercial real estate finance and investment communities today announced the partnership and data integration with Cherre. Mutual clients of CRED iQ and Cherre can now easily add commercial real estate data to their Cherre data warehouse for better insights.

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight.

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE brokers, lender, and investors in every market. It tracks maturing loans, expiring leases, detailed quarterly and annual financial operating statements, delinquent loans, newly issued loans, foreclosures, and REO. CRED iQ also maintains borrower and ownership contact information including names, phone numbers, emails, and addresses.

Subscribers to CRED iQ use the platform to identify valuable leads for leasing, lending, refinancing, distressed debt, and acquisition opportunities. Access CRED iQ with a free 7-day, full-access trial by clicking here.

About CRED iQ

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique "single source of truth," Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

