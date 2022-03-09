Composite Siding Product Innovation to Boost Adoption in Residential Applications

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturer efforts to improve the quality of composite siding products will lead to rising use in the residential market, particularly in high-end single-family homes, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis of the $154 million US market for composite siding:

Producers will opt for different plastic composite materials that provide enhanced performance properties such as improved moisture resistance.

In doing so, manufacturers will look to take market share from better established siding materials, such as engineered wood and fiber cement.

Additionally, more high-end multifamily homes are expected to opt for aluminum composite siding primarily because of its aesthetic appeal.

Product Development Also Improving Aesthetics of Composite Siding

Suppliers of composite siding are broadening their offerings to include surface textures and hues similar to brick or stone, materials that vinyl is not able to mimic. For instance, fiber-reinforced polymer panels will increasingly compete with stone and brick products – especially in high-end residential applications – because they are lightweight materials that are less expensive to ship and easier to install than heavier stone and brick products.

Composite Siding, now available from The Freedonia Group, analyzes US demand for composite siding (e.g., glass-reinforced polymer and polystyrene foam; polyethylene and aluminum; fly ash, polyurethane, and glass fiber; polymer resin, inorganic materials, acrylic colorants; sawdust and HDPE; bamboo and plastic; fiberglass and natural stone) by material and market.

Materials:

metal composite products

non-metal composite products

Markets:

new residential

residential renovation

new commercial

commercial renovation

Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in squares and in current dollars (which are not adjusted for inflation).

