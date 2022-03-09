Affinity Creative Group Unleashes a Sweet Design for Doughball Whiskey

MARE ISLAND, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patco Brands, a family-owned and operated adult beverage company known for its innovative drive, engaged Affinity Creative Group to project attitude, whimsy, and memorability for a new concoction in the spirits aisle, Doughball Whiskey. Given the recent explosive growth of flavored whiskeys, this nimble producer of niche brands knew they were on to something with a cookie dough flavored whiskey. The challenge: How to quickly communicate this unique offering in an increasingly crowded category.

The packaging designed by Affinity Creative encourages customers to 'unleash' their sweet side.

Affinity Creative Group, an award-winning branding and design agency specializing in wine and spirits, located on Mare Island, California, created a pudgy, lovable, and regal bulldog to serve as an icon and portray the emotive essence of the brand. Combined with bold letterforms for the brand name and positioned on a big round field of 'dough,' this is a packaging design that can't be missed. On the retail shelf or behind the bar, this quirky, distinctive, and high-impact label is visible from a mile away.

Whether gulped as a shot or enjoyed in a cocktail, Doughball is anything but boring. The team at Affinity Creative developed a package in kind, with an insider vibe and energy, while projecting authentic whiskey cues to support a premium price point. The total package captures grins, invites trial, and encourages customers to 'unleash' their sweet side.

About Patco Brands: Patco Brands is a family-owned and operated import, distribution, marketing, and sales company. Visit patcobrands.com for more information.

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media, and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits, and other luxury categories. Please visit affinitycreative.com for more information.

