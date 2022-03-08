WESTWOOD ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CONTINUES TO EVOLVE WITH NEW DIRECTOR OF ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

MINNEAPOLIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce that Tom Miller, PE, LEED AP, will now oversee the Environmental service group as Director, Environmental Services. This evolution of the organizational structure will help Westwood reach its strategic goals through the enhancement of service operations and client support.

Miller joined Westwood in 2013. He co-founded the Water Resources service group in 2014 and has since led the team as the Director of Water Resources. In that role, Miller oversaw the creation of hydrology studies, SWPPPs, and SPCCS. In his new role, Miller will lead the Environmental team with a focus on service operations and innovation. "I look forward to getting back to my natural resource and environmental roots and leading the strong Environmental team that is already in place at Westwood," says Miller.

"We are excited to celebrate Tom's promotion and individual growth across the company," says Dan Beckmann, PE, Senior Vice President, Power Division. "Tom's leadership has been instrumental in growing our Water Resources group and we look forward to his help driving the continued success of our environmental team."

Andy Nelson, PE will step into Miller's previous role as the National Water Resources Leader. Nelson has over 20 years of consulting experience. His experience includes stormwater management, drainage permitting and design, hydrologic modeling, and FEMA permitting. Nelson will continue to focus on client relationships while finding innovative solutions to grow the Water Resources group. "I am excited to build on the excellent foundation Tom started and support the future growth of our talented Water Resources team," says Nelson.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading and award winning, full-service, multi-discipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure, private development, wind, solar, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

