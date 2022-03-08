Pensacola Lamplighters and Sunshine Health Engage Thousands with Youth COVID Vaccine Campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Health and the Pensacola Lamplighters are wrapping up their #Up2Youth campaign where youth (kindergarten through grade 12) share in their own voices why they are getting COVID-19 vaccines.

As vaccines became available for youth ages 5-18, the Lamplighters shared their videos on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn and received an total of 94,000 views and more than 100,000 engagements across Florida as well as Texas, Tennessee and New York. The young men mixed in some of their signature dance moves, too.

"They were looking for a way to tell their friends – in their own words – why COVID vaccines and safety were important to them," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Director of the Omega Lamplighters. "The collective effort with Sunshine Health made this campaign our biggest media message to date! We hope that translates to thousands of kids, teens, and families getting their vaccines. I truly believe the campaign influenced many families."

Pensacola Lamplighter President Aaron Waters, a senior at West Florida High School, agreed.

"We just want life to go back to normal, and that's not going to happen if more of us don't get vaccinated," said Waters. "We want to experience all the things kids do – concerts, ballgames, going on college tours – without being scared of COVID. That's why we did this."

The Pensacola Lamplighters also hosted a Family #UP2YOUTH Webinar answering COVID-related questions submitted by kids. Panelists included Community Health Northwest Florida Chief Advocacy Officer Sandra Donaldson, Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May, Florida Department of Health Division Director Dr. Vanessa Phillips, and Sunshine Health Vice President of Pharmacy Operations Moses Allen.

Allen was in the PSA video and worked with the Lamplighters on the campaign.

"We loved working with the Lamplighters. Our fight against COVID-19 isn't over. Keep sharing the videos, talk to your doctor about the vaccine, wash your hands, wear your masks indoors, and don't hesitate to reach out to us and the Lamplighters," said Moses Allen, Sunshine Health VP of Pharmacy Operations.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

About the Pensacola Lamplighters

The Pensacola Lamplighters are youth, grades kindergarten to 12, who serve as leaders to their peers and community. Through club-orientated activities, Lamplighters Inc. perform projects that expose young men to planning, execution, reporting ideas and simulation group leadership characteristics designed to raise their aspiration levels. All activities and programs are modeled following four principles: Leadership, Academics, Maturity and Perseverance. The Pensacola Lamplighters are one of 16 Florida Chapters of the Omega Lamplighters.

