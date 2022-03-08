Olive Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

U.S.A., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive , the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking fourth in the Health category.

Olive was chosen for building the first health AI platform designed specifically to create a better experience for patients, providers and payers. The company's work is driven by the belief that AI and automation can make healthcare more connected and human.

"At Olive, empathetic innovation is in our DNA — we've been challenging the status quo since the very beginning," said Rohan D'Souza, chief product officer, Olive. "It is an honor to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies for our vision of transforming lives by connecting healthcare. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar on our quest to reshape the health experience for humankind."

In 2021, Olive doubled down on reimagining healthcare by:

The Library , a healthcare solution marketplace providing developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and other partners an important distribution channel to list, sell, and grow as part of Olive's network. The Library offerings were further expanded through Olive's first-ever Hack for Health contest . Introducing, a healthcare solution marketplace providing developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and other partners an important distribution channel to list, sell, and grow as part of Olive's network. The Library offerings were further expanded through Olive's first-ever

Develop, Deploy, Distribute, and Alliance — to create more open access in the industry, allowing solutions built on Olive to be immediately delivered to a vast range of hospitals, health systems, payers and patients. Debuting four partnership programs —— to create more open access in the industry, allowing solutions built on Olive to be immediately delivered to a vast range of hospitals, health systems, payers and patients.

healthcare's superhuman sidekick that enhances the speed, quality and impact of healthcare workers, as a free download. Revolutionizing patient care withthat enhances the speed, quality and impact of healthcare workers, as a free download.

Olive Ventures , a strategic in-house studio focused on creating revolutionary companies and specialized products for the healthcare industry. Launching, a strategic in-house studio focused on creating revolutionary companies and specialized products for the healthcare industry.

full-service clearinghouse to deliver transformative clearinghouse and claims management automation through a value-focused model. Adding ato deliver transformative clearinghouse and claims management automation through a value-focused model.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) to leverage cloud computing to make healthcare more efficient and affordable for patients and organizations. Running on AWS, Olive's workflow automation solution connects data between disparate systems and networks, including health systems, payers, data, and patient information and history. Partnering with(AWS) to leverage cloud computing to make healthcare more efficient and affordable for patients and organizations. Running on AWS, Olive's workflow automation solution connects data between disparate systems and networks, including health systems, payers, data, and patient information and history.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy. This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole — ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

