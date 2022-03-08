Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Details of Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

Gracell to present first-in-human data on GC502, an allogeneic CD19/CD7 dual-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy
PALO ALTO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the details of its poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held from April 8-13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gracell will present early clinical results of a first-in-human investigator-initiated trial (IIT) on GC502, an allogeneic CD19/CD7 dual-directed CAR-T cell therapy currently under development for multiple B-cell malignancy indications including B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). GC502 is currently being studied in an open-label single-arm Phase 1 IIT in China for patients with B-ALL. This product candidate leverages the novel dual-directed CAR design of Gracell's proprietary TruUCAR platform, which allows the CD19 CAR to target malignant cells, while the CD7 CAR is designed to suppress host-versus-graft rejection response.
- Presentation Title: Early results of a safety and efficacy study of allogeneic TruUCAR GC502 in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL)
- Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 2
- Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, from 9:00AM – 12:30PM CT
- Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 33
- Poster Board Number: 21
- Permanent Abstract Number: CT196
About GC502
GC502 is a TruUCAR-enabled CD19/CD7 dual-directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate that is being studied for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. GC502 is manufactured using T cells from non-human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matched healthy donors. An enhancer molecule is embedded in the basic construct of TruUCAR to enhance proliferation of TruUCAR T cells. Optimized for CD19/CD7 dual-CAR functionality and in vivo durability, GC502 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy with promising potential to suppress host versus graft (HvG) rejection in preclinical models.
About TruUCAR
TruUCAR is Gracell's proprietary technology platform and is designed to generate high-quality allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies that can be administered "off-the-shelf" at lower cost and with greater convenience. With differentiated design enabled by gene editing, TruUCAR is designed to control host versus graft rejection (HvG) as well as graft versus host disease (GvHD) without the need for being co-administered with immunosuppressive drugs. The novel dual-directed CAR design allows tumor antigen-CAR moiety to target malignant cells, while the CD7 CAR moiety is designed to suppress HvG response.
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CARTTM technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost, and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.
