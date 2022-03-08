Biren Law Group Wins $60M Verdict for Woman Who Suffered Aneurysm at Hotel

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, 2022, Arash Homampour of The Homampour Law Firm and Matthew B.F. Biren and John A. Roberts of Biren Law Group obtained a $60 million verdict in Orange County Superior Court for a woman, Priscilla O'Malley, who suffered a devastating cerebral aneurysm rupture at a hotel. Once prejudgment interest is added, the verdict will be in excess of $90 million.

About the Case: O'Malley vs. Diamond Resorts Management

The lawsuit was brought against Diamond Resorts Management, as Priscilla, 59 years old at the time, was staying at one of its beach hotels to watch the sunset. At about 6:30 p.m., alone in her hotel room, she suffered an aneurysm rupture. The brain bleed caused her to immediately become incapacitated, laying on the living room floor.

Her husband, Michael O'Malley, who was back at home caring for their dog business, called her a number of times between 7 and 10 p.m. The married couple were accustomed to calling each other often, and he grew increasingly worried that something might be wrong when his calls went unanswered without explanation.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Michael called the hotel and explained to the desk clerk that he was worried because Priscilla was uncharacteristically not answering his calls. He asked if they could send someone to see if she was in the room and okay. The desk clerk agreed, sending the maintenance man to go check the room.

But when the maintenance man got to Priscilla's room, he merely opened the door, knocked, and called out. He later admitted that the room was completely dark and that furniture blocked his view of the living room floor. When no one responded, he left and reported back to the desk clerk that no one was in the room.

Michael, relying on the maintenance man's observation, had no idea where to turn next; he could not imagine where his wife was if not in the room. He had, unfortunately, given his cell phone to Priscilla, as hers was not working. Fearing the worst, he felt that the best option would be to stay at home. If she needed to contact him, she would be able to reach him on their home phone.

After hours of waiting and another dozen calls unanswered, Michael frantically drove to the hotel at 4 a.m. He hoped that even though Priscilla was not there, maybe she had left some information in the room about where she was going. He obtained a key from the front desk, heading to her room with a head full of worries.

Michael entered Priscilla's room at 5:30 a.m. As he took a few steps down the entry hallway, he was able to see his wife laying on the living room floor, in front of the couch. He could hear her labored breathing. 911 was called, and emergency medical care arrived within minutes.

The hotel had a room/welfare check policy in place that required two people (one from management) to go to the room to see if the guest was okay. However, Diamond Resorts, which had just taken over management of the hotel, never trained either the desk clerk or the maintenance man on this policy, the point of which was to prevent exactly what happened here. Had the maintenance man simply turned on the light and taken a few steps into the room rather than only looking in from the doorway, Priscilla would have been discovered at 10:30 p.m. and obtained emergent medical care 7 hours earlier than she did.

Priscilla ended up suffering a complete inability to lay down new memories. This is a terrible condition where she cannot remember something she experienced 10 seconds earlier. As a result, she is completely disabled and even the defense experts admit that she has to be provided care and watched 24/7. She needs specialized neurobehavioral-trained caregivers, but Michael does not have the means to provide for them. He also cannot afford the therapies that she would benefit from.

Although Michael has assistance from caregivers some of the time; other times, he has to watch Priscilla alone for hours and, sometimes, days in a row. The physical and mental exhaustion is like a wound in salt, having to also see his wife live with such an earth-shattering condition.

A Contentious Trial for a Heartbreaking Case

The plaintiff's position is that the profound memory loss (anterograde amnesia) is caused by hydrocephalus (water on the brain) and hypoxia (lack of oxygen to the brain cells). This ultimately destroyed Priscilla's bilateral (left and right hemispheres) hippocampi, which are the hub of this type of memory. Further, the hydrocephalus and hypoxia do not start right away (they start 2 to 6 hours after the brain bleed). Thus, had Priscilla been found at 10:30 p.m., these processes could have been prevented altogether or stopped in their early stages. Permanent damage could have been prevented.

This position was supported by the plaintiff's experts: a neurocritical care doctor, a neurologist who treats patients who have had rupture aneursyms, a neuropsychologist, a neuroradiologist, and a physiatrist who specializes in treating brain injuries.

On the other side of the court, the defendant claimed Priscilla's injury was a massive brain bleed that tore through structures in the limbic system. They claimed that all of the damage occurred in the first seconds to minutes after the brain bleed, that Priscilla would have been exactly the same if she was found earlier. In other words, they claimed that there was nothing that could have been done to help her.

Their position was supported by world-renowned doctors: an emergency room neurologist and a neurosurgeon who operates on aneurysms. The hole in their argument was that they were testifying on issues—neurocritical care intervention and what benefits it can provide to the patient—that were outside of their realm.

A Monumental Victory for the Plaintiffs

The Orange County jury returned a verdict that Diamond Resorts was at fault and liable for Priscilla's injury. They awarded Priscilla $9.5 million to cover future care and $41 million to compensate for general damages ($12 million for past pain and suffering and $29 million for future pain and suffering). They also awarded Michael $10 million in damages ($5 million for past loss of consortium and $5 million for future loss of consortium).

Because the O'Malleys had made an offer to settle 5 years earlier for $10 million and did better at trial, they are entitled to $30 million interest (5 years at 10%), bringing the total verdict to $90 million.

The vote on liability was 12-0; for damages, the vote was 10-2, with two jury members wanting to award the plaintiffs more.

The trial was highly polarized, with the defendant vigorously contesting everything: liability, causation, and damages. Diamond Resorts actually argued that the plaintiff's attorneys made up their medical causation theory. The jury got it, however, thanks to Biren Law Group's detailed presentation that simplified the issues. The jury understood that time is of the essence for a brain injury: It was absolutely inconceivable that Priscilla would end up in the exact same condition if found five minutes after the bleed instead of 11 hours. As time ticked by without help, more pressure built up from the ever-increasing hydrocephalus and more of her brain cells died.

The Orange County jury verdict is a vindication of the American civil justice system—no one can evade the truth. The money will enable Michael to provide the specialized care Priscilla desperately needs, helping her achieve the maximum enjoyment of life possible after the mind-boggling horror show she has gone through.

Biren Law Group is a family-owned personal injury law firm based in Los Angeles. In the past 40 years, its attorneys have recovered over half a billion dollars for injured clients, receiving national acclaim in the process. When everyday people need aggressive legal representation in a catastrophic injury or wrongful death case, they turn to Biren Law Group for help. Learn more at https://www.biren.com/.

CASE NO: 30-2015-00771021-CU-PO-NJC

