7-Eleven, Inc. Makes Pi Day Easy as Pie with $3.14 Whole Pizza Loyalty Members and 7NOW Delivery Shoppers Can Get Any Large Pizza for Just $3.14 on 3/14/22

IRVING, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza (and math) lovers rejoice! 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back its $3.14 pizza deal in celebration of everyone's favorite math holiday, Pi Day*. On Monday March 14th, aka 3/14, customers can enjoy a deal on any whole pizza at participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores. The perfect solution for a hungry mathematician.

Here's what consumers knead-to-know: 7-Eleven and Speedway customers can pick up a whole pizza in-store* through the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs or order through the 7NOW® delivery app** on Pi Day and score their pizza for just $3.14. At 7-Eleven, enjoy a hearty slice of 7-Meat pizza, topped with Chicago-style Sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. If customers prefer the classics, they can't go wrong with a Cheese or Pepperoni pie, both made with 100% Real® Mozzarella made from whole milk piled on our signature mouth-watering sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes.

"Our $3.14 Pi Day pizza promotion has become a tradition that our customers look forward to year after year," said Deanna Hall, 7-Eleven director of fresh foods. "Not only is Pi Day a fun and quirky math holiday, but it's a great opportunity to showcase our great quality pizza that aims to deliver unmatched convenience to our customers. Delicious pizza at a great price plus convenience equals happy customers. Now that adds up!"

No need to be a genius to understand these amazing deals. Customers grabbing a $3.14 large pizza in-store on Pi Day can pair their pie with popular snacks and drinks, like 7-Select™ kettle chips and ice cream pints and an ice-cold Big Gulp® beverage. Prefer having pizza delivered? Order a pizza for delivery via the 7NOW delivery app for only $3.14 without missing a second of a certain mid-March sports event.

Like Pi, the savings never end at 7-Eleven, especially with the 7NOW Gold Pass™ subscription delivery service, where customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including our craveable pizza, for just $5.95 a month. Even better, subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits including the option to select a free product, such as a free Slurpee® drink***. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com.

*In-Store Pizza Offer: Valid 3/14/22. Must be a registered 7Rewards® member. Limit 2 per customer. Excludes DFW market. MFR coupon. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Consumer pays applicable fees and sales taxes. COPIES OR REPRODUCTION BY ANY MEANS IS PROHIBITED AND SHALL VOID THE COUPON. ©2022 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Delivery Pizza Offer: Valid 03/14/22 only. Limit 2 per customer. Excludes DFW market. Consumer pays all applicable sales taxes and fees. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area. All offers limited, while supplies last. 7-Eleven, Inc. reserves the right to modify, change or cancel this offer at any time.

*** By joining you will be signing up for a recurring monthly subscription to the 7NOW Gold Pass. After the 14-day free trial period ends, your payment method on file will be charged $5.95 plus applicable taxes and your subscription will automatically renew monthly until you cancel through your account page. Delivery fee will be waived on delivery orders.

Please visit the 7NOW app to see all offers and full terms and conditions.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

