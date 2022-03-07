Polly and Assurant Announce New Partnership to Optimize Omnichannel Retailing for Dealers Collaboration provides Assurant with an innovative digital F&I solution designed to generate greater revenue for dealers

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polly (formerly known as DealerPolicy), the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail, today announced a strategic partnership with Assurant, Inc., (NYSE: AIZ) a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, including automobiles. Through this partnership, Polly's cost-saving personal insurance platform will help Assurant provide best-in-class digital tools to its automotive dealers.

The Polly platform (formerly known as the DealerPolicy platform) is the latest addition to Assurant's suite of digital retailing tools tailored to optimize car buying journeys for consumers while effectively incorporating the sale of finance and insurance (F&I) products. The partnership will be focused on driving greater revenue, per vehicle retail (PVR) and F&I product penetration for Assurant and its dealer partners.

"We're thrilled to be joining Assurant on their mission to help dealers create strong omnichannel capabilities that will meet their customers wherever they are in their car buying process," said Wayne Pastore, President and COO of Polly. "Polly is in the business of uncomplicating automotive insurance. Bringing our platform to Assurant's suite of solutions will create more seamless digital experiences that add real tangible value for dealers and customers alike."

"We were drawn to Polly due to their sophistication in automotive insurance, first-class technology and strong presence at the point-of-sale," said Martin Jenns, President of Assurant Global Automotive. "As the leading F&I provider in the industry, we're focused on providing our dealers with innovative, proven solutions that enable their transition into digital retailing. The simple concept of utilizing automotive insurance as a potential tool for ancillary revenue, increased PVR, and product penetration will be a meaningful opportunity for our dealer partners."

Polly's innovative digital insurance marketplace brings together automotive insurance and car buying, providing a more holistic end-to-end car shopping experience for consumers while also converting customer buying power into profits for dealers. On average, Polly Insurance customers who report savings, save $64 per month on their automotive insurance. These savings empower customers to reinvest in additional F&I products offered by dealerships. Dealers in Polly's network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent. Partnering with Assurant will allow Polly to further incorporate personal insurance into the car buying process at over 3,000 dealers nationwide.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company's innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly licensed insurance agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co.

About Assurant Global Automotive

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global solutions provider in the automobile industry for manufacturers, large group and independent dealers, agents, third-party administrators, financial institutions, insurance providers, and vehicle technology companies. Assurant Global Automotive helps drivers protect their vehicles and avoid costly repair. With over 50 years of industry experience, Assurant is trusted by and works with nine of the top ten global automotive manufacturers serving over 50 million consumers in 17 countries. Providing innovative solutions like vehicle service contracts, performance management and training, participation options, ancillary products, guaranteed asset protection, and more, Assurant Global Automotive helps clients grow and thrive.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

