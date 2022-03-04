UK Competition and Markets Authority to Refer Ritchie Bros.' Proposed Acquisition of Euro Auctions for Phase 2 Review

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) and (TSX: RBA) ("Ritchie Bros." or the "Company"), a leading global asset management, disposition, and services company today announced that the UK's Competition and Markets Authority intends to refer Ritchie Bros.' proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions to a Phase 2 review process. Ritchie Bros. continues to engage with the UK CMA and remains optimistic that the ultimate outcome of the UK CMA's review will be positive.

