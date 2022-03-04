Cox Automotive Enters Exclusive Partnership with ActivEngage

ATLANTA, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive and ActivEngage announced today that they have entered an exclusive partnership that will streamline communications between Cox Automotive brands and customers, personalize the car buying experience, and increase overall sales for dealers. The ActivEngage products are now available through Cox Automotive Digital Retailing brands, including Dealer.com, Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and VinSolutions.

"Whether online or in-store, consumers buy cars from people they trust," said Ted Rubin, CEO and founder of ActivEngage. "We've discovered that statistically, customers move through any process faster and more fluidly with a real person helping guide them through it. This is how we make a historically difficult experience smoother and more appealing – through meaningful conversations."

With this partnership, customers can expect:

A quality-controlled, centrally managed messaging environment across Cox Automotive products

An extensively trained team of customer engagement experts that deliver tailored, dynamic, and unscripted service

Inline messaging that immediately delivers vehicle-specific details to the messaging agent

Threaded conversations that allow for cross-domain functionality and connectedness across platforms

"ActivEngage is a unique communications platform that helps support Cox Automotive's mission to transform the way the world buys, sells, owns, and maintains vehicles," said James Maynard, SVP of Product for Dealer Software Solutions at Cox Automotive. "Based on ActivEngage's data, 80% of their conversations produce actionable leads for dealers. So, now that our clients can enable consumers to have access to live professionals who truly understand dealer processes—everything from getting assistance completing a deal or verifying vehicle availability, to assisting with service appointments and trade-in valuations — dealerships will immediately see the value."

Cox Automotive and ActivEngage are set to showcase their new partnership at NADA and will treat the event as a launch pad for their exclusive relationship. Dealers can communicate with both parties about the exclusive partnership during the upcoming conference in Las Vegas at booth 2328W.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About ActivEngage

ActivEngage is the premier managed messaging and customer engagement solution for car dealers, auto groups, and OEMs. Founded in 2007, ActivEngage offers solutions for every stage of the customer journey and produces unparalleled results 24/7. ActivEngage's success lies within their highly-trained Customer Engagement Experts (CEEs) and their ever-evolving, web-based software. From chat, text, and Facebook Messenger to digital retailing, reputation enhancement, behavioral offers, service-scheduling, and so much more, ActivEngage is a one-stop-shop for car dealers who value an elevated customer experience. To learn more, visit www.activengage.com .

