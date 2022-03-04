Catholic Education Arizona Expands Key Role and adds Development Director

PHOENIX, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona is a leading School Tuition Organization (STO) in Arizona. Arizona is one of 27 states that offer taxpayers the opportunity to help change lives through Arizona Tax Credits. Arizona legislation allows individuals and corporations to direct their tax dollars as tuition scholarships to schools and families with demonstrated need.

Nancy Padberg, MBA President and CEO shared, "I am delighted to announce Deb Preach, our Chief Development Officer will become our Chief Operating Officer. Deb manages our 37 Catholic school relationships, ensures parish engagement, manages our Individual Tax Contributor communications, STO relationships, and Day to day operations. We are fortunate to have one of the most knowledgeable and talented STO executives as our colleague and friend."

"It is an honor and a privilege to help families realize their ability to provide the best educational option for their child, regardless of their income! The knowledge of the operational aspects of our organization furthers my ability to lead in additional areas which will contribute to our growth, while maintaining the relationships with our schools and parishes that I have been blessed to build over the past 30 years. I am grateful to Nancy and our Board of Directors for their confidence and trust as I assume this role," shared Deb Preach.

Nancy added, "Please join me in welcoming Jim Pogge, Development Director to our team. Jim's experience, knowledge and commitment to Catholic education and development is exemplary and exactly what we were looking for to grow our Corporate Tax Contributors in the state of Arizona. I am confident that Jim will fill the role with excellence and accomplishment."

"I look forward to sharing Catholic Education Arizona's benefits to business leaders across the Diocese so that any child who desires a Catholic education can truly have access to it. Arizona's tuition tax credits are truly a blessing—this year there is $142 million available to claim," added Jim Pogge.

Individuals who pay Arizona state taxes for 2021 are allowed $1,219 as a Single filer and $2,435 for married filers. The deadline is April 18, 2022. Corporations filing as S or C Corp, LLCs and PLLCs filing as an S Corp, and insurance companies collecting premiums can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability as Low Income and Disabled/Displaced corporate tax credits through Catholic Education Arizona. They partner with companies such as APS, Lumen, Shea Homes, Cigna, Grand Canyon University, Earnhardt Auto Centers and 130 small and medium businesses. Commitment forms due June 30, 2022.

Catholic Education Arizona is one of the largest providers of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations were made to assist 45% of Catholic school students in Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, over $288 million has been raised and 143,000 scholarships have been awarded. www.ceaz.org

