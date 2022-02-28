McGuigan named Chief Operating Officer of Laird Norton Company

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laird Norton Company (LNC) today announced the appointment of Brian McGuigan as Chief Operating Officer. McGuigan, who joined the firm in 2012, will oversee the company's strategic initiatives and guide the Laird Norton enterprise to a new post-pandemic business model. He will also oversee the company's finance, tax, legal, administrative and corporate development functions, including its portfolio of direct investments in companies including subsidiaries Laird Norton Wealth Management (LNWM) and Heartland. Additionally, McGuigan is a board director of LNWM and Heartland and a member of the Laird Norton Properties Real Estate Committee. He also serves on the board of directors of Zevia, PBC.

"When Brian joined the company in 2012, we intuitively knew that he had significant growth potential," said Jeff Vincent, LNC CEO."It has been extremely satisfying over the past ten years to see him live up to that potential both professionally and personally. I am now even more excited to see what Brian will accomplish in the future."

McGuigan started as Manager, Corporate Investments. Earlier promotions include Director, Corporate Investments in 2015; VP Corporate Investments and Compliance in 2017;VP, Strategy and Corporate Development in 2018;and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development in 2021.

"In each of these increasingly important and complex roles, Brian has excelled," said Debbie Brown, LNC Board Chair. "Brian has strong support from our Board and has especially proven his leadership skills over the last year, leading efforts of Laird Norton Wealth Management to acquire Filament and Wetherby Asset Management, resulting in significant growth."

"The Laird Norton Company is one of the nation's most highly regarded and successful family businesses spanning seven generations dating back to the 1850s. I am honored to have been entrusted with the essential roles of managing the enterprise's strategic direction and continued development," McGuigan said

Brian was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa before starting his career in the UK. He now calls Seattle his home, where he lives with his wife, Margaret, and two sons. Brian received a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town, and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. He is a CAIA Charter Holder.

