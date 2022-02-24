Vonage Recognized by Capterra as Top Performer

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named by Gartner Digital Market's brand, Capterra , as Top Performer in the Capterra Shortlist report for Call Center Software 2021 .

Recognized for Vonage Contact Center , the solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform. This enables Vonage customers, such as Homeless Link , Hotelbeds , and Key Travel , to perform better, connect easier and enhance engagement to help them serve their stakeholders better.

Vonage was also featured in the Capterra Shortlist report for Telephony Software 2021 and the Capterra Shortlist report for VoIP Software 2021 .

"It is an honor to be recognized by Capterra as a top performer," said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer for Vonage. "This accolade is testament to Vonage's continued leadership, innovation and growth within the industry. In an age where customers expect ultra-fast, seamless and dynamic communications and engagement, Vonage is meeting new and existing customer needs now and is positioned to meet their evolving needs well into the future."

Across Gartner Digital Market brands, Vonage is rated 4.1 out of 5. Gartner Digital Markets is a Gartner business unit composed of Capterra , GetApp , and Software Advice . It is the world's premier source for software vendors to connect with in-market buyers through research, reviews, and lead generation.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

