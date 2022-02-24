quantilope Announces New Strategic Role Appointing Wanda Cadigan as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope has appointed Wanda Cadigan as its new Senior Vice President of Global Marketing to lead and scale the organization's go-to-market strategy. Wanda joins quantilope with an extensive background in building high-performing marketing teams achieving 5x - 20x revenue growth in the B2B software space.

As Global SVP of Marketing, Wanda will lead all aspects of quantilope's global marketing. She is responsible for creating scalable go to market strategies with a focus on demand generation and a tight alignment between sales and marketing efforts. Wanda will be in charge of doubling the size of quantilope's marketing team to support the launch of new products and markets, optimize global processes, and help transform the market insights industry through the adoption of quantilope's Insights Automation platform.

"Wanda lives and breathes demand generation - she brings to quantilope an industry record of developing robust marketing programs that deliver exponential revenue growth. While leading marketing teams, she has developed a unique expertise in creating efficiencies and scalability across global marketing functions. The entire quantilope organization is extremely excited to welcome Wanda as we approach a critical milestone in our growth and invest heavily into marketing as a key driver for success," said Peter Aschmoneit CEO and Co-Founder of quantilope.

"quantilope is poised to redefine the market research industry. A predominantly services-based industry is ripe for the efficiencies quantilope's Insights Automation platform can provide. They've already demonstrated a clear market fit by transforming the speed and quality of market research for some of the most well-known CPG brands. I was immediately drawn to the overall market potential as well as the opportunity to scale and grow an already strong marketing team," explained Wanda Cadigan. "There are a few times in your career when you have the opportunity to not only join a company with an amazing culture, but also participate in the evolution of a well-established industry. I'm excited to be part of quantilope's next phase of growth."

Prior to joining quantilope, Wanda served as Vice President of Demand Generation & Growth at Cloudinary where she led the company's demand generation initiatives. Wanda spent an additional 5+ years as the Vice President of Sales and Strategic Growth at Sitecore leading the firm's go to market and sales incubation strategy for new products and acquisitions.

As an accomplished leader of global marketing and sales, Wanda will focus on driving company growth through scalable and repeatable marketing programs, unifying a global marketing team, and developing memorable brand experiences.

About quantilope

quantilope is an international software company and leading provider of insights automation technology for both quantitative and qualitative research. quantilope's technology automates advanced research methodologies on an end-to-end platform connecting the entire research process from the creation of your project to advanced analyses and reporting. Supported by a team of certified research consultants, quantilope provides insights teams with the expertise & tools to conduct seamless research and unlock robust insights in as little as 1 - 5 days. Founded in 2014, quantilope is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Tech Fast 50, Deloitte 2021) and ranks among the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (17th place, GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021, Greenbook) and is a finalist in Quirk's 2021 award for Market Research Technology Impact. The company employs over 200 people worldwide.

