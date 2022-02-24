Pennington Partners Wins "Best High Net Worth Investment Platform" In 2022 Private Asset Management Awards

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennington Partners, a multi-family investment office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, family offices, and their families, has been recognized as the winner of the best high net worth investment platform in the 2022 Private Asset Management (PAM) awards. Pennington was chosen among a shortlist that included several prestigious investment advisory firms.

The annual PAM awards recognize exceptional leaders in U.S. private asset management and their contributions to the industry over the previous year. The category of best high net worth investment platform honors those who have curated outstanding investment solutions for the high net worth segment. Since its inception in 2016, Pennington Partners has built a stellar reputation for being able to address the various needs that families of complex wealth have, while providing a suite of services that are designed to generate strong results in a more efficient manner.

"We are extremely proud to have been recognized as a leading multi-family office with the best high net worth investment platform in North America," noted Brian Gaister, co-founder and CEO of Pennington Partners. "My partner Rodd Macklin and I launched Pennington to build an investment platform and multi-family office that would deliver exceptional solutions to families of complex wealth and serve as a true complement to an independent single family office. Over the past 5+ years, we have created a platform that is distinctively positioned to support founders, CEO's, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. Achieving this award provides a strong validation of our commitment and approach."

For more than two decades, the PAM awards have provided an outlet for top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers serving ultra-high net worth families to showcase the achievements in their respective fields. Award winners are determined by an independent panel of judges that is comprised of industry experts and evaluates a mixture of qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co. offers a partnership of entrepreneurs and families with aligned interests, a shared vision, and a spirit of innovation. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single family office.

