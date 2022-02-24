InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bar for Parties & Picnics (CNC-716)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for friends and family to enjoy beverages together outside while cooking and waiting for a sporting event to start," said an inventor, from Richburg, S.C., "so I invented the BREAKAWAY BAR. My design creates an instant gathering place when tailgating, drinking and socializing outdoors."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable bar for use at parties, picnics and other events. In doing so, it offers a convenient and comfortable place to set drinks. It also could provide a relaxing atmosphere. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to transport and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

