EdTech startup Tutored by Teachers raises over $10 million to help bolster America's K-12 schools and close the opportunity gap for high-need students EdTech's biggest funders invest in Tutored by Teachers' mission to advance education equity and support America's besieged K-12 education system

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTech startup Tutored by Teachers (TbT) announced today it has raised over $10 million in Series A funding, led by GSV Ventures, to expand its teacher community and increase capacity to serve more than 10,000 K-12 students this year.

The round also includes new investors TMV and A-Street Ventures, who join early supporters NewSchools Venture Fund, former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent and TbT advisor Peter Gorman, and noted edtech founders Sidharth Kakkar (Freckle, acquired by Renaissance) and Neal Taparia (Imagine Easy Solutions, acquired by Chegg).

"GSV is proud to be partnering with Shaan and Rahul, world-class entrepreneurs, childhood friends and co-founders at TbT. We believe that K-12 students in the U.S. require high-dosage tutoring delivered with the highest learning efficacy at scale to recover from unprecedented learning loss. For us, TbT is an investment in a high Return on Education organization — increasing access to the highest quality learning while giving leverage to learning leaders to counteract the generational learning losses that have occurred. We could not be more proud to align with this team," said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures.

TbT employs an evidence-based approach to partner directly with schools to match high-need, under-served students with supplemental, small-group virtual instruction from highly qualified, certified teachers - while offering teachers the compensation they deserve and opportunities to grow into education management roles within TbT. In the past 9 months, TbT has consistently delivered 10-15 point academic gains for students against target standards in a matter of weeks using its culturally responsive instructional framework.

"Tutored by Teachers' accessible learning model and qualified network of teachers has been instrumental in changing the trajectory of our students who were falling behind and needed additional support," said Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Principal Dr. Lester Powell.

By bringing together a community of diverse, engaged teachers and focusing well-beyond academics with TbT's whole child approach to learning, the program has already started to see success in some of the nation's largest cities, including Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Charlotte.

"COVID has worsened outcomes for everyone. It has disrupted classrooms, made the important work of being a classroom teacher harder, and widened the opportunity gap for low-income and under-represented students," said Shaan Akbar, who co-founded TbT with EdTech executive Rahul Kalita. "We are building small group, virtual learning infrastructure into the school day to bolster K-12 education, and in the process, we are on the road to creating the largest public-private partnership this country has seen. We won't rest until students and teachers achieve their full potential."

About Tutored By Teachers

Tutored by Teachers (TbT) is a fast-growing, mission driven start-up working to improve outcomes for high-need students and teachers and advance equity in education. TbT partners directly with public and charter schools to serve K-12 students through small group, teacher-led virtual instruction. The company's culturally responsive instructional framework aims to build students' foundational skills and further their social-emotional learning, while paying highly qualified, certified teachers a fair wage. For more information, visit tutored.live and follow @tutored.live on social media.

