Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Makes Ordering 'Pancakes All Flippin' Day™' Easier than Ever with Expansion of The Pancake Kitchen Delivery-Forward, Virtual Brand to Open Nearly 100 Additional Locations in 2022; Limited-Time Special Offer Spotlights New Biscuit Beignets

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is proud to announce its breakfast-all-day, delivery-forward brand, The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, will expand to operate out of nearly 100 more Cracker Barrel locations in 2022, bringing the offering to 200 locations nationwide. To make enjoying homestyle breakfast any time of day easier than ever, The Pancake Kitchen will serve a variety of pancakes and other breakfast favorites for delivery and pickup via DoorDash and Uber Eats.

To celebrate the expansion, The Pancake Kitchen is offering guests a limited-time special offer: Beginning Feb. 26, while supplies last, those who spend $20 on pancakes can enjoy Cracker Barrel's take on a Mardi Gras classic by receiving a FREE order of Biscuit Beignets* – buttermilk biscuit dough, deep-fried then tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with butter pecan sauce for dipping.

"The expansion of The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel is part of our plan to make it as easy and convenient as possible for guests to enjoy one of our most popular homestyle breakfast favorites – whether they want pancakes at breakfast, lunch or dinner time!" said Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. "As the trend in online ordering and partnership with on-demand delivery platforms continues, we are excited to evolve our strategy and offerings to ensure our guests are able to satisfy their cravings for 'pancakes all flippin' day™.'"

For families navigating busy schedules or young adults searching for more convenience, The Pancake Kitchen menu has everything from classic Buttermilk Pancakes to specialty flavors like Pecan, Blueberry, Confetti (fruity cereal) and Chocolate Chip, with the option to add famous Cracker Barrel sides like Loaded Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples – all prepared start to finish quickly and with care.

The Pancake Kitchen expansion includes multiple phases, with 150 locations as of this week and plans to expand to 200 locations throughout this year. The Pancake Kitchen is an extension of Cracker Barrel's presence in the delivery-forward marketplace. The company also operates Chicken 'n Biscuits by Cracker Barrel™, a chicken-focused virtual brand, and Cracker Barrel Kitchen™, the anchor brand for its ghost kitchen outposts that launched last October.

Guests can order their favorites from The Pancake Kitchen with DoorDash and Uber Eats from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time, daily. To keep up with the latest news on the brand, visit crackerbarrel.com/PancakeKitchen.

Offer valid from 2/26/22 to 3/6/2, while supplies last. Receive an order of Biscuit Beignets with a purchase $20 or more on Uber Eats and DoorDash. Order min before taxes and fees. Discount based on regular menu item price and does not apply to applicable order taxes and fees. Must add Biscuit Beignet order to cart before completing your order. Biscuit Beignet order discount will be automatically applied. Cannot be combined. Not available on crackerbarrel.com or in store at Cracker Barrel® locations. One time use per account. No promo code required to redeem the offer. Must be signed into an account for the discount to apply. No cash value. Non-transferable. See apps for availability.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

To celebrate the expansion of The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel, the brand is offering guests a limited-time special offer: Beginning Feb. 26, while supplies last, those who spend $20 on pancakes can enjoy Cracker Barrel’s take on a Mardi Gras classic by receiving a FREE order of Biscuit Beignets* – buttermilk biscuit dough, deep-fried then tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with butter pecan sauce for dipping. To order, visit DoorDash or Uber Eats. (PRNewswire)

