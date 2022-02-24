Net Income of R$ 17.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 31.1% compared to 2020

CAIXA achieves the three highest results in its 161-year history: R$ 51.5 billion profit in 3 years

CAIXA achieves the three highest results in its 161-year history: R$ 51.5 billion profit in 3 years Net Income of R$ 17.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 31.1% compared to 2020

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the fourth quarter result (4Q21).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Dissolution of CAIXAPAR in line with CAIXA's strategic planning, ending onerous interests that were incompatible with its objectives

II. R$ 1.3 trillion in continuous social and emergency benefits paid from 2019 to 2021

III. CAIXA achieves the three highest results of its 161 years, with R$ 51.5 billion profit in 3 years.

IV. Net Income of R$ 17.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 31.1% over 2020

V. Net Income of R$ 3.2 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 0.3% over 3Q21

VI. Balance of R$ 867.6 billion in the total loan portfolio, an increase of 10.2% YoY

VII. The highest volume of mortgage loans in CAIXA's history, of R$ 140.6 billion, higher by 59.6% compared to 2018 and 20.8% over 2020

VIII. Mortgage loan with SBPE funds increased 513.4% in the comparison between 2021 and 2018, and 54.4% compared to 2020, totaling R$ 82.8 billion

IX. 3rd largest agro portfolio in the country, with an increase of 102.9% in the volume of contracts, when compared to 2020, with R$ 15.5 billion contracted

X. In less than two years, CAIXA went from 8th to 3rd among the 10 largest financial institutions in the Agro segment, in Nov/21

XI. Financial margin of R$ 45.8 billion in 2021, an increase of 15.3% over 2020

XII. Basel ratio of 19.3% in 4Q21 and tier 1 capital of 15.1%, increase of 1.7 p.p. and 2.6 p.p. respectively YoY

XIII. ROE totaled 16.9%, up by 1.7 p.p. YoY

XIV. Recurring ROE totaled 12.2%, up by 1.6 p.p. YoY

XV. Adjusted to Net Present Value, the return of properties and renegotiation of rents represent savings of R$ 10.4 billion, considering the perpetuity of contracts

XVI. Loan for micro and small businesses balance grew 8.7% in 12 months, reaching R$ 51.7 billion

WEBCAST FOR THE 4Q21 RESULTS: February 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=817c1621-6a44-4a04-9df4-0784908ec120

4Q21 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://www.caixa.gov.br/site/english/financial-information/Paginas/default.aspx

View original content:

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal