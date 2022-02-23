GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 44% GROWTH IN EBITDA, TO Ps.5,939 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 28% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.43,062 million—

—Strong growth in the loan portfolio of Banco Azteca México; increases 19%, to Ps.123,198 million

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results.

Fourth quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 28% to Ps.43,062 million in the period, compared to Ps.33,663 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.37,123 million, from Ps.29,537 million in the same period of 2020.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, 44% higher than Ps.4,125 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.3,680 million this quarter, from Ps.2,338 million in the same period of 2020.

The company reported net income of Ps.1,948 million, compared to Ps.3,118 million a year ago.


   4Q 2020

   4Q 2021

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$33,663

$43,062

$9,399

28%






EBITDA      

$4,125

$5,939

$1,814

44%






Operating profit

$2,338

$3,680

$1,341

57%






Net result     

$3,118

$1,948

$(1,170)

-38%






Net result per share

$13.71

$8.61

$(5.10)

-37%






Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           

As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenues increased 28% in the period, as a result of a 36% growth in financial income and a 20% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.22,272 million, from Ps.16,403 million in the previous year — reflects a 44% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.20,790 million, from Ps.17,260 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — and home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — that are commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive market conditions.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 29%, to Ps.20,970 million, from Ps.16,212 million in the previous year, as a result of a 27% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenue from the sale of merchandise — and an increase in 37% in the cost of the financial business, derived from the increase in loan loss reserves, in line with the growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period.

Selling, administrative and promotional expenses were Ps.16,153 million, from Ps.13,325 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, offset by reductions in personnel expenses.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,939 million, from Ps.4,125 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.3,680 million, compared to Ps.2,338 million in the same quarter of 2020.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Ps.775 million reduction in foreign exchange loss, due to a lower appreciation of the peso against the dollar this quarter compared to the previous year, in the context of a net long dollar position at the company.

Ps.3,828 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 1% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns — and that does not imply cash flow — compared to a 10% gain a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported a net income of Ps.1,948 million, from a net income of Ps.3,118 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.34,467 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to Ps.25,150 million of the previous year. The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.5,748 million, from Ps.7,915 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of December 31, 2021 was Ps.28,719 million, compared to Ps.17,235 million a year ago.

As previously announced, during the first quarter, Grupo Elektra's subsidiary, Nueva Elektra del Milenio, S.A. de C.V., as originator, placed through a special purpose vehicle established under Luxembourg law, Senior Notes for US$500 million, for seven years, at a 4.875% rate, in international markets.

On the other hand, during the second quarter, Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios for Ps.2,030 million were early amortized. The amount corresponds to the outstanding balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16-2 for Ps.680 million, due 2026 and a fixed rate of 8.8%.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.105,454 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.3 times.







As of
December 31
2020

As of
December 31
2021

        Change

Ps.

%











Cash and cash equivalents

$7,915

$5,748

(2,168)

(27%)

Marketable financial instruments

32,134

38,181

6,047

19%

Inventories

14,324

18,369

4,045

28%

Accounts receivables

48,333

57,647

9,314

19%

Other current assets

3,119

6,207

3,088

99%

Investments in shares

36,489

39,846

3,357

9%

Fixed assets

7,422

7,826

404

5%

Right of use assets

8,358

9,013

655

8%

Other assets

1,614

1,693

80

5%






Total assets

$159,707

$184,529

$24,822

16%






Short-term debt

$10,853

$14,862

4,010

37%

Suppliers

6,071

6,692

621

10%

Other short-term liabilities

14,598

14,264

(334)

(2%)

Long-term debt

14,297

19,605

5,308

37%

Differed taxes

9,515

12,442

2,927

31%

Other long-term debt

10,729

11,209

479

4%






Total liabilities

$66,062

$79,075

$13,012

20%






Stakeholder´s equity

$93,645

$105,454

$11,810

13%






Liabilities and equity

$159,707

$184,529

$24,822

16%

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America's consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2021, grew 18%, to Ps.140,706 million, from Ps.119,106 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.8% at the end of this period, compared to 4.7% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 19% to Ps.123,198 million, from Ps.103,529 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.7%, unchanged from the previous year.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines — consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca — was 64 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 7%, to Ps.184,898 million, compared to Ps.172,627 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.183,726 million, from Ps.172,059 million from the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico was 1.5 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 14.18%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,279 points of contact, compared to 6,601 units the previous year. The decrease results mainly from the closure of 196 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.

The company has 4,680 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,233 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Twelve-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue for 2021 grew 21%, to Ps.146,019 million, from Ps.120,507 million registered in 2020, driven by a 25% increase in sales from the commercial business and an 18% increase in revenue from the financial business.

EBITDA was Ps.22,015 million, compared to Ps.9,812 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.13,668 million, from Ps.2,057 million a year ago.

In 2021, a net income of Ps.12,944 million was recorded, compared to a net loss of Ps.1,914 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this period, as well as a gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow— compared to a loss in the previous year.


2020

2021

   Change




Ps.

%






Consolidated revenue

$120,507

$146,019

$25,512

21%






EBITDA      

$9,812

$22,015

$12,203

----






Operating profit

$2,057

$13,668

$11,611

----






Net result     

$(1,914)

$12,944

$14,858

----






Net result per share

$(8.41)

$57.20

$65.61

----






Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.           

As of December 31, 2020, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.4 million and as of December 31, 2021, were 226.3 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 6,600 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel
Grupo Salinas
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx


Rolando Villarreal
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.
Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167
rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx




Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











4Q20


4Q21


Change










Financial income

16,403

49%


22,272

52%


5,869

36%

Commercial income

17,260

51%


20,790

48%


3,530

20%

Income

33,663

100%


43,062

100%


9,399

28%










Financial cost

4,370

13%


5,979

14%


1,609

37%

Commercial cost

11,843

35%


14,991

35%


3,148

27%

Costs

16,212

48%


20,970

49%


4,758

29%










Gross income

17,450

52%


22,092

51%


4,642

27%










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

13,325

40%


16,153

38%


2,828

21%










EBITDA 

4,125

12%


5,939

14%


1,814

44%










Depreciation and amortization

2,150

6%


2,252

5%


102

5%










Other (income) loss, net

(363)

-1%


8

0%


370

100%










Operating income

2,338

7%


3,680

9%


1,341

57%










Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

236

1%


245

1%


9

4%

     Interest expense

(827)

-2%


(943)

-2%


(116)

-14%

     Foreign exchange loss, net

(792)

-2%


(17)

0%


775

98%

     Other financial results, net

3,393

10%


(435)

-1%


(3,828)

----


2,010

6%


(1,150)

-3%


(3,160)

----










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

401

1%


259

1%


(142)

-35%










Income before income tax

4,749

14%


2,788

6%


(1,961)

-41%










Income tax

(973)

-3%


(839)

-2%


134

14%










Income before discontinued operations

3,776

11%


1,949

5%


(1,827)

-48%










Result from discontinued operations 

(658)

-2%


(1)

0%


657

100%










Consolidated net income 

3,118

9%


1,948

5%


(1,170)

-38%

 GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS











12M20


12M21


Change










Financial income

68,253

57%


80,489

55%


12,236

18%

Commercial income

52,254

43%


65,530

45%


13,276

25%

Income

120,507

100%


146,019

100%


25,512

21%










Financial cost

24,778

21%


22,303

15%


(2,475)

-10%

Commercial cost

34,970

29%


46,875

32%


11,905

34%

Costs

59,749

50%


69,179

47%


9,430

16%










Gross income

60,759

50%


76,840

53%


16,082

26%










Sales, administration and promotion expenses

50,946

42%


54,825

38%


3,879

8%










EBITDA 

9,812

8%


22,015

15%


12,203

100%










Depreciation and amortization

8,187

7%


8,446

6%


259

3%










Other income, net

(432)

0%


(99)

0%


333

77%










Operating income

2,057

2%


13,668

9%


11,611

100%










Comprehensive financial result:









     Interest income

975

1%


865

1%


(110)

-11%

     Interest expense

(3,559)

-3%


(3,725)

-3%


(166)

-5%

     Foreign exchange gain, net

1,696

1%


292

0%


(1,404)

-83%

     Other financial results, net

(2,646)

-2%


7,183

5%


9,829

----


(3,534)

-3%


4,615

3%


8,149

----










Participation in the net income of









CASA and other associated companies

(296)

0%


304

0%


600

----










(Loss) income before income tax

(1,772)

-1%


18,588

13%


20,360

----










Income tax

1,071

1%


(5,513)

-4%


(6,583)

----










(loss) income before discontinued operations

(702)

-1%


13,075

9%


13,777

----










Result from discontinued operations 

(1,212)

-1%


(132)

0%


1,081

89%










Consolidated net (loss) income 

(1,914)

-2%


12,944

9%


14,858

----











GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES






CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



















Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 


Commercial Business

Financial Business

Grupo Elektra 












Change













At December 31, 2020


At December 31, 2021














Cash and cash equivalents

7,915

29,744

37,659


5,748

32,815

38,563


904

2%












Marketable financial instruments

5,244

84,797

90,041


10,793

95,264

106,057


16,016

18%












Performing loan portfolio

-

67,966

67,966


-

84,368

84,368


16,402

24%

Total past-due loans

-

4,688

4,688


-

5,663

5,663


975

21%

Gross loan portfolio

-

72,654

72,654


-

90,031

90,031


17,377

24%












Allowance for credit risks

-

9,070

9,070


-

12,978

12,978


3,908

43%












Loan portfolio, net

-

63,584

63,584


-

77,053

77,053


13,469

21%












Inventories

14,324

-

14,324


18,369

-

18,369


4,045

28%












Other current assets 

14,076

10,035

24,111


18,486

9,644

28,131


4,019

17%












Total current assets

41,559

188,161

229,720


53,396

214,777

268,172


38,452

17%












Financial instruments

26,890

99

26,988


27,388

44

27,432


443

2%












Performing loan portfolio

-

45,593

45,593


-

49,607

49,607


4,014

9%

Total past-due loans

-

859

859


-

1,068

1,068


209

24%

Gross loan portfolio

-

46,452

46,452


-

50,675

50,675


4,223

9%












Allowance for credit risks

-

1,627

1,627


-

2,143

2,143


516

32%












Loan portfolio

-

44,825

44,825


-

48,532

48,532


3,707

8%












Other non-current assets 

24,888

191

25,079


32,069

327

32,396


7,317

29%

Investment in shares

1,706

-

1,706


2,257

-

2,257


550

32%

Property, furniture, equipment and











  investment in stores, net

7,422

7,938

15,360


7,826

7,352

15,178


(182)

-1%

Intangible assets

520

7,067

7,587


542

9,100

9,642


2,055

27%

Right of use asset

8,154

2,045

10,199


8,822

2,398

11,220


1,022

10%

Other assets

1,094

8,165

9,259


1,151

7,905

9,057


(202)

-2%

TOTAL ASSETS

112,232

258,491

370,724


133,451

290,435

423,886


53,162

14%























Demand and term deposits

-

172,627

172,627


-

184,898

184,898


12,271

7%

Creditors from repurchase agreements

-

21,814

21,814


-

36,271

36,271


14,457

66%

Short-term debt

10,637

203

10,840


14,362

102

14,464


3,624

33%

Leasing

1,134

883

2,018


1,437

1,037

2,474


457

23%

Short-term liabilities with cost

11,771

195,527

207,298


15,799

222,308

238,107


30,809

15%












Suppliers and other short-term liabilities

19,283

13,172

32,455


19,287

16,149

35,436


2,981

9%

Short-term liabilities without cost

19,283

13,172

32,455


19,287

16,149

35,436


2,981

9%












Total short-term liabilities

31,054

208,699

239,753


35,087

238,457

273,543


33,790

14%












Long-term debt

14,259

16

14,275


18,105

24

18,129


3,854

27%

Leasing

7,788

1,294

9,081


8,314

1,496

9,810


728

8%

Long-term liabilities with cost

22,047

1,310

23,357


26,419

1,519

27,938


4,582

20%












Long-term liabilities without cost

12,457

1,512

13,969


15,337

1,612

16,950


2,981

21%












Total long-term liabilities

34,503

2,822

37,325


41,756

3,132

44,888


7,563

20%












TOTAL LIABILITIES

65,557

211,522

277,079


76,843

241,588

318,431


41,353

15%












TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

46,676

46,969

93,645


56,608

48,847

105,454


11,810

13%























LIABILITIES + EQUITY

112,232

258,491

370,724


133,451

290,435

423,886


53,162

14%






















INFRASTRUCTURE














4Q20


4Q21


Change










Points of sale in Mexico









Elektra 

1,143

17%


1,159

18%


16

1%

Salinas y Rocha 

36

1%


36

1%


-

0%

Banco Azteca

1,853

28%


1,871

30%


18

1%

Freestanding branches

1,771

27%


1,614

26%


(157)

-9%

Total

4,803

73%


4,680

75%


(123)

-3%










Points of sale in Central America









Elektra 

108

2%


106

2%


(2)

-2%

Banco Azteca

213

3%


205

3%


(8)

-4%

Freestanding branches

48

1%


55

1%


7

15%

Total

369

6%


366

6%


(3)

-1%










Points of sale in North America









Purpose Financial

1,429

22%


1,233

20%


(196)

-14%

Total

1,429

22%


1,233

20%


(196)

-14%










TOTAL

6,601

100%


6,279

100%


(322)

-5%





































Floor space (m²)

1,542

100%


1,482

100%


(60)

-4%




























Employees









Mexico

62,994

88%


59,556

88%


(3,438)

-5%

Central and South America

4,965

7%


5,339

8%


374

8%

North America

3,319

5%


2,953

4%


(366)

-11%

Total employees

71,278

100%


67,848

100%


(3,430)

-5%

