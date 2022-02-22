Hornitos® Tequila Partners With GLAAD to Support and Amplify LGBTQ Voices Hornitos Tequila and GLAAD Team Up to Spotlight LGBTQ Activists Making a Difference in Their Communities

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornitos® Tequila , a leading premium tequila brand founded on the belief that nothing great ever happens without taking a chance, has partnered with GLAAD , the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, to support and amplify LGBTQ voices.

As a proud partner of GLAAD, Hornitos will make a $135,000 donation in support of the nonprofit organization's mission to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, as well as provide grants to two LGBTQ community activists to advance each individual's advocacy work. The two selected grantees will be announced later this year and honored through local events in celebration of the change they continue to lead.

"Hornitos Tequila aligns with partners that break tradition and challenge the status quo," said Rashidi Hodari, Managing Director of Tequila at Beam Suntory. "We are honored to support and bolster GLAAD's mission, while encouraging others to take chances and make change in their communities."

The established partnership with GLAAD is a testament to Hornitos' "A Shot Worth Taking" brand belief to provide inspiration and create opportunities that propel fans to "take shots" of their own no matter how big or small. In 2021, Hornitos Tequila acted as the official tequila partner of NewFest, New York's largest presenter of LGBTQ+ film and media, and the largest convener of LGBTQ+ audiences in the city. In partnership with NewFest, Hornitos supported NewFest Pride and NewFest's New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival, presenting the inaugural "#TakeYourShot Award" to first-time filmmaker, Lyle Kash.

"By partnering with GLAAD as well as supporting and amplifying the work of LGBTQ activists, Hornitos Tequila is showcasing its commitment to supporting LGBTQ visibility and acceptance on a national and local level," said John McCourt, GLAAD's Deputy Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "Hornitos Tequila's donation will help to support GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs, including our ongoing efforts to work through media to combat anti-LGBTQ discrimination."

To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

To learn more about GLAAD and its steadfast mission to advocate for the LGBTQ community, visit www.glaad.org or follow along on Facebook and Twitter .

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila as well as the recently launched Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer – which comes in Lime, Mango and now Pineapple – and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas – available in Lime, Hibiscus, Strawberry Tamarind & Pineapple Poblano.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

