Robert Half Executives Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 North America Staffing 100

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two executives from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 North America Staffing 100 list. M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer, and Paul F. Gentzkow, president and CEO of talent solutions, were recognized among the most influential leaders in the staffing industry based on their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindset.

In his more than three decades with the organization, Waddell has helped establish Robert Half as the global leader in talent solutions and was instrumental in launching Protiviti, the enterprise's global business consulting subsidiary, in 2002. Over the past two years, Waddell has led the enterprise through a global pandemic, achieving record recovery and results. He has prioritized investments in AI-based matching technology and the organization's global network to effectively position Robert Half to deliver hybrid and fully remote solutions to employers and job seekers alike. Under his leadership, the enterprise remains committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion practices and upholding its core values as a responsible corporate citizen.

Since first joining the company in 1986 in Minneapolis, Gentzkow has helped grow Robert Half's talent solutions business to more than 300 locations worldwide. In the past two years, Robert Half's talent solutions teams have assisted countless job seekers throughout the pandemic and provided world-class service to companies navigating unforeseen economic shifts and tapping into increasingly remote talent pools. In 2021, the business reported record revenues, which Gentzkow attributes to the expertise and dedication of the firm's talent solutions professionals.

