FCFS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of FirstCash, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who purchased shares of FirstCash common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that FirstCash, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the Military Lending Act ("MLA") and the Consent Order Cash America had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "Order"); (b) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (c) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational and financial harm if the Company's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

