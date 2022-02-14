Toxins, allergens, bad odors and other pollutants can be reduced with this advice from Petri Plumbing & Heating

New York HVAC experts list five tips to improve indoor air quality Toxins, allergens, bad odors and other pollutants can be reduced with this advice from Petri Plumbing & Heating

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality is often ranked by experts as a top environmental and health risk concern, and the professionals at Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, say that homeowners should strive to maintain good ventilation when their homes are closed up during the winter months.

(PRNewswire)

"Now that we're in the final weeks of winter, most homeowners have had their homes closed up for months and the air quality is probably suffering," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "You may have noticed a musty odor or maybe you're sneezing more. This can be due to poor indoor air quality. Luckily, there are some inexpensive things homeowners can do to improve the air they're breathing."

Petri suggested that homeowners follow these tips to breathe easier:

1. Purchase an air purifier. Homeowners can opt to buy a portable model or consult with a professional to install a whole-home purifier. These work by trapping the offending particles and filtering and sanitizing the air before blowing it back into the room.

2. Set out house plants. Plants consume the carbon dioxide that humans breath out and replace it with the oxygen humans breath in. Be careful, however, not to overwater plants because they can develop mold, which can cause other air quality issues.

3. Crack a window. Not every winter day is freezing, so homeowners should keep an eye on the weather and try opening a window on days when the weather is a bit warmer and when the pollution level outside is at a lower level. Circulating outdoor air through the home can wipe away pollutants and other irritants.

4. Change the air filters on the heating system regularly. Not only will this reduce pollutants in the air, it will keep the home's HVAC or other heating system running smoothly.

5. Maintain proper humidity levels. Humidity levels that are too high or too low can affect both overall health and comfort levels. Homeowners should try to maintain an indoor humidity level between 30-50%. If the indoor relative humidity goes above 60%, mold and mildew can begin to form. If the humidity level is too low, a whole-home humidifier can help add moisture to the air, while a dehumidifier or even some well-placed Boston ferns can help decrease the moisture level in a home with high humidity.

"COVID-19 has been on everyone's mind for the past two years, and as a result, the health effects of poor air quality in general have become frequent topics of conservation," Petri said. "Maintaining good IAQ during the winter months when your home is closed up has always been a good idea. It is healthier and will also make your home more comfortable."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.