Notice of Data Security Incident

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2020, Comprehensive Health Services ("CHS") detected unusual activity within its digital environment following discovery of fraudulent wire transfers. In response, CHS took immediate steps to secure its digital environment and promptly launched an investigation. In so doing, CHS engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what happened and to identify any information that may have been accessed or acquired without authorization as a result. On November 3, 2021, CHS learned that certain personal information may have been impacted in connection with the incident. CHS then worked diligently to identify address information required to effectuate notification.

There is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on January 20, 2022, and February 14, 2022, CHS sent notification letters to the individuals whose personal information was potentially involved in this incident for whom CHS had identifiable address information providing them information about what happened and steps they can take to protect their personal information.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal information may have been involved in the incident: name, date of birth, and / or Social Security number.

CHS takes the security of all information within its possession very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including investing in enhanced security measures.

CHS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Central Time, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) and can be reached at 1-800-741-0381.

The security of information is our top priority at CHS, and we are committed to safeguarding data and privacy. We deeply regret any worry or inconvenience that this matter may cause.

CHS has also posted substitute notice to its website providing individuals for whom addresses could not be located with information about the incident.

