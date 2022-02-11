Crunchfish Gesture Interaction - the versatile Skeleton platform

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish's Gesture Interaction technology has evolved to a versatile Skeleton platform that addresses many gesture interaction scenarios in AR/VR, public screens as well as automotive applications. Crunchfish's Skeleton platform was the topic of the sixth Survival of the fittest webinar on February 11th, 2022.

The webinar on Crunchfish Skeleton platform was the sixth of the Survival of the fittest webinar series. After a presentation by Crunchfish Gesture Interaction CEO Joakim Nydemark, Johan Wester moderated a Q&A session and open forum also including Daniel Milesson, R&D Director of Crunchfish Gesture Interaction and Joachim Samuelsson, Group CEO of Crunchfish in a panel.

"Crunchfish's skeleton platform provides a wide range of new solution areas. It also shows a technical versatility that enables new use cases and a variety of features in our gesture control products", says Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Crunchfish Gesture Interaction.

Register for the webinars and see all previous webinars at crunchfish.com/webinars/.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 11 February 2022 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish – crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14959/3504803/1533798.pdf 220211 - Sixth episode of SOTF https://news.cision.com/crunchfish/i/3504803-0-jpeg,c3010763 3504803_0.jpeg

View original content:

SOURCE Crunchfish