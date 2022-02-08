New Epson Expression Photo Printer Brings Professional-Quality Printing To Busy Families Expression Photo XP-8700 Delivers Vibrant Prints from the Convenience of the Home

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are spending more time at home working and accomplishing hands-on creative projects, driving the demand for reliable home office and crafting tools. As families continue to juggle busy schedules, the need for a versatile home printer that can help everyone tackle creative projects, activities, and more has become a necessity. Providing an easy-to-use solution, Epson today announced a new photo printer designed for parents, kids, crafters, and photo enthusiasts to easily bring printing dreams to life. The new Expression® Photo XP-8700 Wireless All-in-One Printer delivers professional-quality photos and graphics all from the convenience and comfort of the home.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"While families maneuver to doing more from home, making it the hub of all projects, the demand for tools that can do more and meet all family members' needs has become more important than ever," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With this new addition to the lineup, families, photo enthusiasts and DIY creatives have access to Epson's renowned photo printing technology at their fingertips – all at an affordable price."

The Expression Photo XP-8700 is compatible with the Epson Smart Panel® App,1 which transforms mobile devices into high-performance photo command centers. Featuring six-color Claria® Photo HD inks paired with Epson's precise MicroPiezo® technology, the XP-8700 delivers vibrant borderless prints up to 8.5" x 11" with astounding detail and accuracy. Designed with ease of use in mind, it includes a large 4.3" color touchscreen and intuitive controls for convenient navigation and supports a wide range of media for versatile printing.

With red-eye removal and photo adjustment tools, the Expression Photo XP-8700 ensures seamless looking photos every time. Print a variety of creative projects and everyday documents, including to-do and shopping lists from virtually anywhere in the home with hands-free, voice activated printing.2

More About the Expression Photo XP-8700

The Expression Photo XP-8700 is compatible with the Epson Creative Print Mobile App,3 which allows users to design and print stationery, cards, CD photo albums, and more. Additional features include:

Professional-Quality Photos and Prints — 6-color Claria Photo HD inks and a maximum print resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi produce stunning borderless prints up to 8.5" x 11"

Easy Operation — Large, 4.3" color touchscreen and intuitive controls for convenient navigation and printer management

Versatile Paper Handling — Separate trays for plain paper and photo paper; plus, a rear feed for specialty paper; compatible with a wide range of media, including select Epson fine art papers

Simple, Reliable Wireless — Easy wireless printing from your laptop, desktop, smartphone or tablet, 4 plus Wi-Fi Direct ® for router-free printing 5

Built-in Scanner and Copier — High-resolution flatbed scanner for crisp, accurate scans and copies

Epson Smart Panel App 1 — Transforms your mobile device into a high-performance command center and adds time-saving features like Smart Setup

Creative Print Mobile App 3 — Easily print photos and create custom cards, stationery and more

Easily Adjust Photos — Includes tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and more

Hands-Free, Voice-Activated Printing2 — Print a variety of creative projects and everyday documents, including your to-do and shopping lists

Pricing and Availability

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8700 ($249.99) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

2 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect account and voice-activated account registration required.

3 Requires Creative Print Mobile App download and a compatible smart device. Data usage fees may apply. For more information, please visit Epson.com/support

4 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

5 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

EPSON, Claria, Epson Smart Panel, Expression and MicroPiezo are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future and Epson Connect are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a­­­ trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.