The Vitamin Shoppe® Launches TrueYou™, a Comprehensive Assortment of Nutritional Supplements Designed for Every Stage of a Woman's Life

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, today announced the launch of TrueYou™, an innovative and extensive assortment of supplements that caters to the unique and evolving needs of women through every stage of their lives. Crafted from premium ingredients and backed by science, TrueYou was created to inspire self-care and balanced wellbeing, empowering every woman's brilliant self to shine through.

Applying the industry-leading expertise of The Vitamin Shoppe, TrueYou developed a range of 14 nutritional supplements to enhance physical, mental, and emotional health. Available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ stores, and online at www.vitaminshoppe.com/trueyou, TrueYou is the comprehensive wellness solution for women seeking to become their best selves.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented, "TrueYou is one of the most significant brand launches in The Vitamin Shoppe's 45-year history and we are excited to deliver these exceptional new products to a diverse range of women. We saw a meaningful need in the marketplace for a wellness brand that supports and empowers women throughout their lives. A woman's nutritional support needs evolve in truly unique ways due to changes in hormones and health habits, family and career responsibilities, and many other lifestyle factors – which is something I genuinely understand from personal experience. TrueYou addresses these varying needs with premium formulas crafted for each chapter of life, from post-grad to post-menopause. Finding the time and tools for self-care can be a challenge for any woman, and TrueYou offers women an easy and effective way to prioritize their own health and wellbeing with trusted products tailored to their needs."

A defining element of TrueYou formulas is the Women's Equilibrium Blend™, a proprietary blend of nutrients selected to support a healthy estrogen balance and a woman's overall wellbeing. This blend includes Diindolylmethane (DIM), a phytochemical found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale, which research has shown to support a healthy estrogen balance; calcium D-glucarate, which has been shown to support liver detoxification and estrogen metabolism; and organic broccoli sprouts, which provides potent antioxidants and aids cellular health.

The Women's Equilibrium Blend is included as a key ingredient in a number of TrueYou formulas, such as Mighty Strong calcium for bone and teeth health, Helping Hand fertility support, and Cool as a Cuke stress and mood support with ashwagandha. Three of TrueYou's core products designed to provide essential benefits to a broad range of wellness seekers are:

TrueYou Perfect Ensemble: Take on the day with a high-potency multivitamin designed for the unique needs of unstoppable women, including B12 for energy production; biotin for healthy hair, skin, and nails; lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health; plus, TrueYou's proprietary Women's Equilibrium Blend.

TrueYou Head Over Heels: Help your inner radiance shine through with TrueYou's enhanced collagen powder, formulated with collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid for healthy nails, hair, skin, and joints, plus TrueYou's proprietary Women's Equilibrium Blend.

TrueYou Balancing Act: Designed to help you achieve a healthy hormonal balance, TrueYou's estrogen support formula includes myo-inositol and d-chiro-inositol, clinically studied ingredients shown, when combined, to support estrogen balance, fertility, and ovarian function. Also includes TrueYou's proprietary Women's Equilibrium Blend.

Every product from TrueYou is Non-GMO, gluten and soy-free, and is free of all artificial colors, preservatives, and magnesium stearate. Ingredient purity and potency is verified by independent, third-party labs and every product meets or exceeds industry quality standards.

TrueYou's expansive assortment delivers solutions for women across key supplement categories, including: Vitamins and Minerals, such as Pep In Your Step plant-based iron supplements; Beauty from Within, such as Go With the Glow hair, skin, and nails formula; Digestive and Cleanse, such as Gentle Detox 7-day cleanse with fiber and herbal detox blends; and Healthy Solutions, such as Grace Period menopause support, with Chinese herbs known to support balance.

Empowering women to become their best selves is inherent in the TrueYou mission. As part of that ethos, TrueYou has partnered with Kiva.org, a non-profit crowdfunding platform that expands access to financial services in underserved communities around the world. Kiva's innovative model allows individuals to provide microloans as small as $25 to small business owners in local communities globally, unlocking capital for promising entrepreneurs.

Every TrueYou purchase, both in-store and online, will earn the customer a $25 Kiva credit to invest in the success of a small business owner of their choosing.

"More than just a donation, each of these microloans becomes part of a meaningful and sustainable way to create economic and social good in underserved communities. Our goal at TrueYou is to invest in the health and wellness of women everywhere, which makes us especially honored to partner with Kiva in creating a more financially inclusive world that empowers women entrepreneurs and helps their dreams, families, and communities thrive," said Ms. Leite of the partnership.

Since Kiva was founded in 2005, more than 2.1 million lenders have loaned more than $1.7 billion dollars to borrowers in over 77 countries. This money has helped empower over 4.2 million borrowers, of whom 81% are women, with an overall 96% repayment rate. For more information, please visit www.Kiva.org.

From its founding in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premiere global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. The Vitamin Shoppe offers the largest assortment of vitamin, mineral, and supplement products at retail in the U.S., encompassing national brands and an expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, including TrueYou.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

