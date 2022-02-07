Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup for February

Cannabis company to introduce two proprietary brands and bring a favorite back to Florida patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™, new Cultivar Collection™ flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse™.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"It's an exciting time for Florida's medical cannabis patients as we continue to expand our offerings and introduce proprietary brands in our home state," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve continues to focus on growing safe, quality cannabis and continually innovating to provide a wide variety of products for our medical patients in Florida."

Florida patients can expect the following product introductions this February:

Momenta – Trulieve's staple cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being. The product lineup includes tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel. Momenta takes a modernized approach to holistic wellness by empowering personal progress every step of the way on your wellness journey.

Sweet Talk – Trulieve's newest introduction of tasty edibles. The brand will launch in Florida with strawberry gels. In the future, Sweet Talk products will expand to include chocolate bars and a variety of gummies.

Live Diamonds by Muse – The most recent innovation from Trulieve's state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extraction lab, the only one of its kind in the state of Florida . The initial product release last month of 500 units sold out within 24 hours. Trulieve's second batch of Live Diamonds will become available for purchase on February 7 at noon.

Cultivar Collection – Throughout the month, Trulieve will introduce regional product drops of its small-batch, top-shelf whole flower throughout the state of Florida . Patients can register to receive product release alerts – Throughout the month, Trulieve will introduce regional product drops of its small-batch, top-shelf whole flower throughout the state of. Patients can register to receive product release alerts here

The introduction of Sweet Talk and Momenta, in addition to the expansion of Muse and Cultivar Collection offerings, represents Trulieve's continued focus on offering its proprietary brands to Florida's patient community.

The company also recently announced an exclusive launch with Miami Mango cannabis in South Florida later this February.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers and more. Patients have access to beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida.

For more information, to find a location, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

