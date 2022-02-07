TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 8% to $0.83 per Common Share

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.83 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.06 or 8% from the previous $0.77. This dividend is payable on March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

"We are pleased to announce TMX Group's fifth dividend increase in three years," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "TMX's track record of dividend growth reflects both the proven ability of TMX's business model to generate increasing cash flows over time, and the organization's commitment to executing an effective, long-term growth strategy. We remain focused on serving stakeholders in our markets across the world with excellence through all market conditions, and continuing to deliver value to our shareholders into the future."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended December 31, 2021 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

View original content:

SOURCE TMX Group Limited