NATURAL LAW ANNOUNCES PLANS TO SEEK COMPENSATION OVER KEYSTONE EXPANSION CANCELLATION

TRADITIONAL TREATY TERRITORY OF 6, 7 & 4, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Natural Law, a sovereign organization which represents many sovereign members and Nations, intends to pursue a claim in challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline under the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) or through their Treaty and other rights as original sovereign people.

In September of 2020, after three seasons of hard work and traditional Governance with ceremonial engagement, Natural Law Energy (NLE) and TC Energy (TCE) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding. This was for NLE to pursue an equity interest in the Keystone XL Project and other potential related midstream and power projects, with the first of these being the Keystone Pipeline System expansion. The hard work did not end there as NLE and TCE entered into a further heavy negotiation of a definitive investment agreement to be a flagship partner with TCE on energy mega-projects across Turtle Island (North America).

After deep consideration of Mother Earth, NLE and its sovereign partners were only prepared to take the risk involved of entering the MOU after numerous traditional governance meetings, ceremonies, and gatherings across the traditional territories of Treaties No. 4, No. 6 and No. 7, and the formation a Treaty alliance among these great Nations which have been sovereign on Turtle Island since time immemorial. There was much skepticism amongst all the Nations and their leaders about becoming involved with Keystone, but the prospect of it providing responsible resources via the related returns in excess of $1 Billion of investment was deemed worth pursuing. The benefits from anticipated returns were to be used to fund improved services and to advance economic reconciliation to benefit the health and the traditional and contemporary well-being of the allied NLE members, Nations and their original people of these traditional territories.

The revocation of the permit for the Keystone system expansion by President Joe Biden on his first day in office unilaterally stymied what was planned to be the greenest and safest pipeline project in the world. A project that also involved and was to benefit originals peoples on a scale that would take a meaningful step towards economic reconciliation.

Now as TCE moves forward with seeking over $15 Billion in compensation from the U.S. government for the KXL cancellation, Natural Law as a sovereign organization intends to create a path and process forward.

"For Natural Law and our vision with its founding allied members as well as more recent captured sovereign Nations, (which continues to grow with every new moon), any other course of action without our participation in a claim would be yet another example of the Real Peoples continuing to be marginalized in North America, not just by industry but also by government. In the words of Chief Robert Joseph, 'Reconciliation includes anyone with an open mind and an open heart who is willing to look into the future with a new way'." Travis Meguinis, CEO

"I came to this process with a big vision for our people and the generations to come. I stand by that vision and look forward to moving ahead with a claim." Alvin Francis, Chief Nekaneet First Nation

"The ceremonies we've held and traditional governance we've followed as leaders of our Nations, have brought us to a place of trust and partnership among Nations that we intend to honour and we intend to continue to grow." Leonard Standing On The Road, Chief Montana Cree Nation

Consistent with following our traditional hereditary governance (the blueprint left behind from treaty signing), and natural laws in partnership with our Indigenous sisters and brothers (all our relations) to create a path to health, success and prosperity for the next seven generations to come, Natural Law affirms its separate commitment to lead at the negotiating table with Canada for investment in the Trans Mountain Pipeline System. In doing so, Natural Law is honored and humbled to support sovereign Nations, Bands, and Tribes in taking their rightful place in this intergenerational economic reconciliation opportunity.

Guja, hiy hiy. washata, huych'qa

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking statements about future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing, cost and completion of Trans Mountain Pipeline System expansion (TMX) or the Keystone XL (KXL); Natural Law or NLE's or TCE's or the Government of Alberta's expectations regarding the seeking of compensation relating to KXL or expectations regarding the financing of the acquisition of equity stakes in KXL or TMX. Such forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such statements, estimates or projections or with respect to any other materials contained herein. These forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and, as such, are not a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results and achievements to differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied in such information.

About Natural Law

Natural Law was born as a coalition of First Nations in Western Turtle Island, with the recognition that Indigenous Peoples have for too long been marginalized in the Canadian economy. Together, we must change that and pursue intergenerational wealth and benefit for our Peoples and Nations. With strong relationships and a demonstrated capacity to negotiate ground-breaking transactions between public and private sector investment, governments and Nations, Natural Law is building commerce from culture; using the teachings of our ancestors and our natural laws and uniting Nations in a model of economic participation that will support our People for generations to come.

View original content:

SOURCE Natural Law Energy Inc.