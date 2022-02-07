MUSIC CITY BUSINESSES CAN NOW UTILIZE QWICK FOR FLEXIBLE, ON-DEMAND STAFFING

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Qwick , the leading on-demand labor marketplace for food and beverage Professionals announces the launch of its services in Nashville, the company's 14th city to launch in since 2018. In this hospitality-driven city filled with passionate music, food, and entertainment enthusiasts, Qwick is thrilled to change the way people work and enable Nashville hospitality businesses – who could be struggling during this historic labor shortage – to find quality vetted staff. Qwick is rapidly expanding its services and will be operating in at least 30 cities by the end of 2022. By 2024, Qwick's goal is to successfully match 3 million Professional shifts in 30 U.S. cities.

WHAT:

Qwick brings flexible, on-demand staffing to Nashville businesses

During its launching phase in Nashville over the next 16 weeks, Qwick is working diligently to sign up top-tier hospitality Professionals on its platform and leverage its unparalleled algorithm to match them with food and beverage shifts in real-time.

For Professionals:

Nashville hospitality Professionals can now take control of their schedules and income by signing up with Qwick in four easy steps: sign up, attend a virtual orientation, complete a profile, and start filling shifts. Qwick empowers Professionals to work how and when they want, all while ensuring they receive an average hourly wage of $16—$4 above Nashville's $12.00 minimum wage. Qwick shifts are simple, flexible, and pay Professionals in as little as 30 minutes after clocking out. Professionals interested in signing up with Qwick can visit here to get started working shifts in Nashville.

For Business Partners:

Nashville hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels, catering companies, event venues, and more can now staff shifts with dependable Qwick Professionals. Qwick not only provides certified and vetted Professionals but also utilizes a 5-star rating system to ensure continued quality and reliability. Posting a shift on the Qwick platform takes seconds, and with a 97% average shift-fill rate, Business Partners can confidently rely on Qwick to provide them with quality talent at a moment's notice. Businesses interested in staffing shifts with top-tier Professionals can get started here .

WHEN:

February 7, 2022

WHERE:

Nashville, Tennessee

ABOUT:

Launched in 2018 by human resource technology and hospitality industry veterans Jamie Baxter, Blaine Light, and Chris Loeffler, Qwick provides a platform for food and beverage Professionals to connect directly with hotels, caterers, event venues and restaurants, providing them with the freedom and flexibility to work on their own schedules. Qwick provides hospitality businesses with a 97 percent average fill-rate and immediate access to a pre-vetted and certified sharing workforce. Qwick is currently operating in 14 cities: Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Austin, New York, Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, San Francisco, Nashville, and Chicago. It has earned multiple recognitions nationally, including being a "Great Place to Work" in the U.S. Learn more at qwick.com.

